Tree Falls in Maryland Garage in Storm, Sends 19 to Hospital: Report

PASADENA, Maryland – A large tree overturned in a separate garage in a Maryland neighborhood where people attending a boy's birthday party sought shelter from a storm and sent 19 people to hospitals on Sunday afternoon, they said. The authorities.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said one person was seriously injured and five others were in serious condition, but none of their conditions was life threatening. Among the 17 adults and two children in the garage at the time, the rest had minor injuries, he added.

“They gathered for a boy's birthday party. When the storm passed through the area, they went to the garage to seek shelter, and that's when the tree fell on the garage, ”Davies told local media. "This was a separate garage between two houses."

Photos from the scene showed a large tree stretched out on what remained of the splintered garage.

Davies said first responders rushed to the area after the first 911 calls on Sunday afternoon and found six people still trapped in the garage in the rubble. He said three of those people were quickly released and the last three were released soon after. They were all removed in 45 minutes.

“It was a very brief storm. It came very quickly, "Davies said. He added that the neighborhood is in a wooded area and that rescuers had to work around broken pieces of the fallen tree and the remains of the garage.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or explain their conditions, including those of the two children.

Other trees fell in the area after the storm, along with power lines, authorities said, causing power outages.

As a precaution, Davies said, firefighters and others searched the destroyed garage after everyone left and determined that no one else was left in the rubble. None of the first responders was injured.

Pasadena is a community about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Baltimore in the Midatlantic corridor that runs between Baltimore and the nation's capital.