Trevor Lawrence of Clemson proposes to his longtime girlfriend: "Everything I have dreamed of"

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence and high school girlfriend Marissa Mowry announced their engagement on Friday.

Lawrence, who is entering his third year, asked his longtime girlfriend the question at Clemson Memorial Stadium on Friday.

"You are everything I've dreamed of. I love you and I can't wait to marry you," wrote the caller for 20 years in an Instagram post.

"The easiest YES of my life!" Mowry added in a separate post.

The couple met at Cartersville High School in Georgia, where Lawrence, a five-star recruit, would play for the Tigers, leading to consecutive appearances in the national championship, one of which culminated in a freshman national title. year.

Mowry plays soccer for Anderson University in South Carolina.