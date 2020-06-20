Trevor Noah: & # 39; The police … are looting black bodies & # 39;

Watch the Trevor Noah interview this Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on CNN and CNN.it/go.
"Maybe it would help if you … think about it … the unease you felt seeing Target being looted, try to imagine what it must feel like for African Americans when they are looted every day," Noah, who is the presenter. from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," he told Cooper.
"That is fundamentally what is happening in the United States," he said. "The police in the United States are looting black bodies."
While President Donald Trump has tried to position himself as a president of law and order in the wake of the looting and violence associated with the protests, Noah said it is actually law and order what the protesters and organizers who took the streets are demanding.
"When they are fighting, when they are on the streets, what they are protesting is law and order," Noah said. "They are fighting for a fair application of law and order. And I think that is what a lot of people don't realize."
Noah drew parallels between what is happening in the United States now and the extraordinary transformation that took place in his home country, South Africa, after apartheid, particularly during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, in which victims and the perpetrators testified to racial violence.
Noah said he believed the rise of cell phone videos from many police encounters had forced the United States to dialogue in much the same way as that commission.
"Cell phone cameras have brought him a Truth and Reconciliation Commission," said Noah. "Right now, there has been no reconciliation, but the truth is definitely coming out."
"As videos and cameras have become as ubiquitous as they are, it is becoming that commission," he said. "It is becoming a world where people are forced to see the truth of the United States in which they live."