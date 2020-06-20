Trevor Noah: & # 39; The police … are looting black bodies & # 39;

Watch the Trevor Noah interview this Sunday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on CNN and CNN.it/go.

"Maybe it would help if you … think about it … the unease you felt seeing Target being looted, try to imagine what it must feel like for African Americans when they are looted every day," Noah, who is the presenter. from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," he told Cooper.

"That is fundamentally what is happening in the United States," he said. "The police in the United States are looting black bodies."

While President Donald Trump has tried to position himself as a president of law and order in the wake of the looting and violence associated with the protests, Noah said it is actually law and order what the protesters and organizers who took the streets are demanding.

"When they are fighting, when they are on the streets, what they are protesting is law and order," Noah said. "They are fighting for a fair application of law and order. And I think that is what a lot of people don't realize."