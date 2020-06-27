Attorney General William Barr has been busy following President Trump's leadership in spreading unfounded theories about possible widespread fraud in absentee voting. As an electoral advocate for Republican presidential candidates, I know that these claims are groundless and detrimental to our democracy.

The attorney general's partisan role play and his false statements about absentee voting seem terribly designed to threaten public perception of the legitimacy of the November elections.

In "Fox News Sunday," Barr said large-scale mail voting "opens the floodgates to fraud." In the same interview, he went on to say that he is "concerned about undermining the public's confidence in the integrity of the elections." This is a twofold statement, as Barr is the one who creates and stokes the flames of hysteria that weaken public confidence in the election.

This is an example of the double standards of the Trump administration. Barr voted absent in Virginia as recently as last year. President Trump himself voted by mail in the Florida primaries earlier this year.

Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence voted absent in Indiana, and dozens of other top Trump administration officials also voted absentee. At the same time, his statements discourage average citizens from doing the same.

So why are Barr and Trump trying to cast doubt on absentee voting? The answer is that Trump has expressed openly partisan reasons to oppose absentee voting.

In his Fox News interview, Barr cited two specific objections, two absentee ballots, both fictitious.

The first objection was Barr's assertion that "foreign powers" could falsify tens of thousands of ballots in absentia and send them to election offices as votes for their preferred candidate. In fact, the law requires that envelopes containing absentee ballots correspond to specific voters and their addresses.

External envelopes often carry unique barcodes that verify voter identity, making it nearly impossible to falsify them in a personalized way. Veteran election officials from both parties have also emphasized the logistical impossibility of the type of widespread presentation of fraudulent ballots by foreign actors that Barr has described.

All states have additional security procedures in place to ensure voter identity is verified before ballots are opened and counted. In many states, the voter is required to provide proof of personal identification on the outer envelope, usually a signature that trained election officials compare with voter registration records before opening the envelope and counting the ballot.

In other states, officials verify the ballot with the voter's driver's license number, the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number, or both. Officials also confirm that the voter has not yet voted in that election, either in person or by mail.

As a result, any massive ballot forgery attempt would fail to penetrate these individualized security devices.

Attorney General Barr's unfounded scare of "foreign interference" is outweighed only by his other claim that absentee ballots pose a threat to voter privacy because their signatures are in the envelope and "for the person opening the envelope knows how they voted. "

This is a laughable claim, because the universal practice is that the signed outer envelope contains another blank envelope within it that includes the actual ballot. Therefore, the person who verifies the signature and opens the outer envelope has no idea who the voter supported. The person who opens the envelope only takes the white envelope containing the ballot and places it in the box with all the other ballots in blank envelopes, for other officials to open and count on Election Day.

Voting by mail is not new. It has been going on since the Civil War.

Evidence of electoral fraud in general is extremely rare, and that is also true of absentee voting. In both 2016 and 2018, approximately 25 percent of U.S. voters cast ballots by mail. Justin Levitt, an expert in electoral law at the Loyola Law School, reviewed the US elections between 2000-2014 and found only 31 cases of electoral fraud in a period when more than a billion votes were cast.

Having been general counsel to the Republican Party and US Senate presidential campaigns in the past, I am baffled by the attorney general's attempt to question the validity of absentee ballots for two reasons.

First, the Republican Party has invested heavily in encouraging older Americans to vote absentee for many years, especially in states like Florida, Arizona, and California that have high concentrations of older people. So, for years, the Republican Party has benefited from absentee voting and has invested significant resources in these programs.

Second, older Americans in 2016 favored Trump more than the general population, and older voters are statistically more at risk from COVID-19 and therefore should avoid voting centers in person. (Like many Americans with diabetes, lung problems). , immune problems, or other underlying health conditions).

In 2018, according to the conservative R Street Institute, 30 percent of Americans 65 and older cast their vote by mail.

Voting by mail is not new. It has been going on since the Civil War, when large segments of the northern voting population were away from home on Election Day.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan enacted the Absentee Voting Act in Uniform and Abroad, which was a major expansion of postal voting. The law focused on providing ballot access to our military, diplomatic corps, and other Americans abroad.

Four states, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah, have held their elections almost by mail in recent years, with no evidence of fraud.

Other large and changing states like Arizona routinely have more than 50 percent of their votes cast by mail. Meanwhile, a recent study by the Stanford Economic Policy Research Institute found that postal voting is party neutral with respect to turnout and vote percentage.

My fear is that Americans will hear Barr's comments and read Trump's tweets, which have been marked by Twitter Security For Misleading Voters: You will be confused about the safety of absentee voting.

This is a terrible result amidst the COVID-19 pandemic because overcrowding at in-person polling places needs to be reduced by expanding postal voting, as we try to meet social distancing guidelines and make it safe vote.

States need adequate funds now to make sure they are ready to allow people to vote absentee. States must be able to pay for workers, shipping, and printing to make voting convenient for people.

The current level of federal funding is a drop in the bucket. More needs to be included in the next coronavirus relief pack. Without immediate action, the system will break down in the general election.

There is no time to lose. And the false information from the attorney general right now seems like an indefensible attempt at electoral sabotage.