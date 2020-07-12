Trevor Story value takes a hit in short season

When you think about your preliminary strategy for the 60 game MLB season, you should think about the words that Mr. Miyagi imparted to Daniel LaRusso in "The Karate Kid" when he said: "Lesson not just karate. Lesson for life All life has a balance, everything will be better. "

Finding balance will be the key to a successful 2020 fantasy season. The strategies (and rankings) that worked for a 162 game schedule will not work for a 60 game roster. Adjustments must be made. Charging early on full, quality offensive players is often key, as pitchers (even top-tier pitchers) are at increased risk.

So let's talk about trying to balance your roster with a player like Trevor Story as a possible top-10 pick.

History has hit .276 with an average of 32 home runs, 92 RBIs, 89 runs, 19 stolen bases and an OPS of .871 over the past three seasons, figures worthy of being a superior fantasy option despite striking out on the 29.1 percent of his at-bats.

There is another side to this story, as he is one of the many Rockies that takes advantage of his surroundings. Although he's a .301 hitter with a .998 OPS in the friendly confines of Coors Field, he's a .250 hitter with a .756 OPS outside of Colorado.

This is troubling when it comes to the idea of ​​balancing a roster, because 15 of the Rockies' 30 road games face the Dodgers (six games), which had the highest-ranked pitching staff last year; the A (two games), which had the sixth-best shooting team last season; and the Diamondbacks (seven games), which added Madison Bumgarner to the twelfth best pitching team of 2019.

Story also plays four games at AT&T Park in San Francisco, where he is a .254 hitter with .664 OPS in 32 games, and two games at home against Houston, the third-best personal a year ago and a team that hit .226. against in eight career games.

Story has an average draft position of 10.88, according to Fantasy Alarm, making him a late first-round pick. When you have a player in the top 10 who reaches 50 points down the road, it becomes a risky investment in a shorter season.

This is not a blow to Story, as Roto Rage believes he would be a top 10 on a list of 162 games, in which he would have time to make up for the bad days or weeks. In a 60 game schedule, there is little margin for error.

That is why Roto Rage would rather invest in Juan Soto of Washington (11.33 ADP) or Trea Turner (12.65), or Alex Bregman of Houston (14.20).

If you fear Story is your last chance to take a top shortstop, you're wrong. It is a loaded position. Youngsters like Fernando Tatis Jr. (19.30) or Gleyber Torres (29.40) will be there a round or two later, and Bo Bichette (67.77) or Marcus Semien (86.77) will be available a few rounds after that. You can even wait until the intermediate and late rounds and find players like Carlos Correa (109.70), Amed Rosario (165.37) or Kevin Newman (211.19), who hit .308 while hitting 12 home runs and stealing 16 bases last season.

If you're afraid of losing the power of Story, you can make up for that in later rounds with players like C.J. Cron (249.29) or Renato Núñez (255.68).

If you are afraid of losing stolen bases, you can find last minute speed with Kolten Wong (228.11) or John Berti (253.16).

You can even find a little bit of everything (average, power, steals, runs) with a versatile player like Tommy Edman (144.25) in the middle rounds or a consistent veteran like Shin-Soo Choo (229.12) much later.

It is not about drawing stars, it is about drawing a balanced list.

As Mr. Miyagi said, “You better learn balance. Balance is key. Good balance, good karate. All good. Balance poorly, pack better, go home. Understand?"

Here are other players to avoid in the shortened MLB season:

No one should be desperate enough for stolen bases to recruit Adalberto Mondesi in his current ADP (48.67). He is a one-trick pony who throughout his career has struck out 29.6 percent of his at-bats. Despite having the most stolen second bases in the majors last year, he is a .249 hitter in his career who offered little power, and his .291 on-base percentage was the 11th worst in the league among players with 400 plate appearances (his 4.3 percentage walk was also the 12th lowest). Avoid like the plague.

Paul Goldschmidt (66.84) finished last season with 34 home runs, 97 RBIs and 97 runs scored, but he also had his lowest GPA (.260), on-base percentage (.346), slugging percentage (.346), OPS (.821) and swing rate (11.1) since 2011, his rookie season. It's also safe to say that the days Goldschmidt reached double-digit stolen bases are far behind him, after stealing just three bags in 2019 and seven in 2018.

Although Houston's five-tool stud Kyle Tucker (186.70) and Angels' Jo Adell (233.41) were prospects hoping to make an impact this season, it can be difficult for them to have enough playing time to do something remarkable at 60. games. However, they remain in play if you are in a dynasty league as you should have your roster in good standing by the time they are selected.

The Rangers' harsh smell (228.97) is normally a great source of power and speed in the late round, but his batting average in this type of scenario will kill any potential value he may have.

Fantasy ranking in the middle frame

Second base

1. Jonathan Villar, MIA

2. Keston Hiura, MIL

3. Ozzie Albies, ATL

4. José Altuve, HOU

5. Whit Merrifield, KC

6. Ketel Martie, ARI

7. Gleyber Torres, NYY

8. Jeff McNeil, NYM

9. Tommy Edman, STL

10. Kolten Wong, STL

11. Yoan Moncada, CWS

12. Eduardo Escobar, ARI

13. Mike Moustakas, CIN

14. Cavan Biggio, TOR

15. César Hernández, CLE

16. Max Muncy, LAD

17. DJ LeMahieu, NYY

18. Howie Kendrick, FUE

19. Kevin Newman, PIT

20. Starlin Castro, FUE

21. Brandon Lowe, TB

22. Luis Arraez, MIN

23. Garrett Hampson, COL

24. Tommy La Stella, LAA

25. Jonathan Schoop, DET

26. Gavin Lux, LAD

27. Chris Taylor, LAD

28. Ryan McMahon, COL

29. Nick Madrigal, CWS

30. Rough odor, TEX

Short field

1. Francisco Lindor, CLE

2. Trea Turner, FUE

3. Alex Bregman, HOU

4. History of Trevor, COL

5. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

6. Gleyber Torres, NYY

7. Javier Báez, CHC

8. Xander Bogaerts, BOS

9. Ketel Mars, ARI

10. Jonathan Villar, MIA

11. Bo Bichette, TOR

12. Manny Machado, SD

13. Marcus Semien, OAK

14. Carlos Correa, HOU

15. Adalberto Mondesi, KC

16. Corey Seager, LAD

17. Eduardo Escobar, ARI

18. Tim Anderson, CWS

19. Amed Rosario, NYM

20. Jorge Polanco, MIN

21. Elvis Andrus, TEX

22. Gavin Lux, LAD

23. Jean Segura, PHI

24. Didi Gregorius, PHI

25. Garrett Hampson, COL

26. Scott Kingery, PHI

27. Paul DeJong, STL

28. Kevin Newman, PIT

29. John Berti, MIA

30. Dansby Swanson, ATL

