Trey Gowdy advises Trump to keep the feds out of the Seattle showdown: It's a Washington problem. They can fix it

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy, the former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, joined "Hannity" on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing anti-police protest in Seattle and the conversation surrounding police reform.

"I think the police in Seattle actually pulled out. They gave up, right? They left … the police compound," Gowdy said to host Sean Hannity in response to claims that residents of the "organized Capitol Hill protest "they were peaceful. "So if these protesters are really peaceful, I don't know why the police felt they were in danger or feared for their safety and had to withdraw."

"From the world point of view, there are mostly good cops and some bad cops," Gowdy continued. "There may be a lot of peaceful protesters, but some bad ones. I think we are better off in society if we individualize it. If you are going to destroy other people's property and violate the law, then you should be arrested. I don't." I don't care what park you're in. I don't care what city you're in.

"If you are a bad cop, you should be prosecuted," added Gowdy. "If you are a bad protester who breaks the law, you should also be prosecuted."

Fox News reported earlier Tuesday that city officials and "CHOP" protesters reached an agreement to remove temporary obstacles and replace them with concrete barriers.

The agreement will reduce the "CHOP" area from approximately six or seven city blocks to just three and marks the first time in weeks that traffic will be able to pass through the closed East Police compound.

Gowdy told Hannity that he believes President Trump should not be involved unless the situation affects "interstate commerce."

"Most crimes are state [or] local. The feds are not involved in 99 percent of crimes. So I think the president should use federal power only if interstate commerce is affected," Gowdy said. . "Only if the ability to travel from one state to another is affected. Otherwise, it's a Washington problem. They can fix it."

