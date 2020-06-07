Trey Gowdy: "Definancing the police is the dumbest idea I've ever heard"

Former House of Representatives Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy told "Sunday Morning Futures" that "spending the police is the dumbest idea I've ever heard."

"Who's going to process the crime scenes, arrest the bad people?" Gowdy, a contributor to Fox News, asked during an exclusive interview with presenter Maria Bartiromo. Who is going to enforce any law, child sexual abuse, homicide? Who will do it if not the police?

Gowdy made the comments after a recent push to weaken law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Days after Floyd, who is black, died after a white officer knelt on his neck, Black Lives Matter announced a "call for a national police outlay," and notable Democratic and celebrity voices echoed the sentiment. .

South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, who appeared with Gowdy on "Sunday Morning Futures," agreed and said the impeachment of the police is "a ridiculous idea."

“It is not an idea whose time has come. It should never come, ”Scott said.

"The absolute nation requires law and order. We need order on our streets and the easiest way to do that is to have a strong presence of character-based law enforcement officers. ”

Scott later mentioned the fact that he recently reintroduced the Walter Scott Notification Act, which requires states to report deadly shootings by law enforcement officers.

Walter Scott was a black motorist who died in 2015 after fleeing a white police officer during a traffic stop and then fighting with the officer who ran after him. The officer testified that Scott grabbed his Taser and then shot him, shooting "until the threat stopped," which is what he said he was trained to do.

"One of the reasons I proposed … [the] Walter Scott Notification Act [was] to have law enforcement agencies report data on the use of force that leads to death," the senator explained Sunday. Scott.

"Without that real information at added value, we really don't know what's going on."

He went on to point out that "less than 45 percent of agencies actually report their information to the FBI, so I think it would help us all have a clear picture of what's going on within the law enforcement community."

"Within communities of color, the problems with law enforcement are much broader than who shoots whom," Gowdy said. "I mean it is incredibly important, but it's the arrest rates, the disparities in sentences, access to the bonds, access to diversion programs."

Gowdy then told Bartiromo that Senator Scott, who is black, "was arrested seven times as a public official, seven times, the man who is watching his spectators was arrested by the police, he was prevented from entering the Capitol despite the fact that he wears his senate lapel pin and looks like a certified public accountant. "

"I look like a gangster and I don't wear the lapel pin on my house and they never stopped me," said Gowdy, who is white. "So the problems are much broader than just who shoots who."

Calls to dismantle police departments occur when uniformed law enforcement officers across the country suffered injuries during George Floyd protests that turned violent in some cities, and officers were thrown with bricks and bottles. A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head, while New York and New Jersey police were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, an officer suffered a skull fracture and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit and run incidents.

Ronn Blitzer, Maria Bartiromo and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.