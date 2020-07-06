Trial excavation for a possible slaughter grave at the 1921 Tulsa Race will begin next week

Initial geophysical investigation at the site identified a large anomaly consistent with a mass grave.
The excavation was announced in a statement from the Tulsa mayor's office on Monday.
"As a city, we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process, filling gaps in the history of our city and bringing healing and justice to our community. In the past 99 years, no other agency or entity The government has moved this far in an investigation that will seek the truth about what happened in Tulsa in 1921, "Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said in the statement.
Expecting to take three to six days, the test excavation will begin with site preparation and initial soil removal with the complete excavation beginning Tuesday, July 14. It will be held at the Oaklawn Cemetery by the City of Tulsa in conjunction with the University of Oklahoma – Oklahoma Archeology Survey (OEA).
Mayor Bynum announced in 2019 that the City of Tulsa would re-examine potential graves at four sites in the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
About the massacre
Historical accounts say the violence was sparked by a confrontation between a black resident and a white man who was one of a group of angry white residents demanding the lynching of a young black man. A conflict between the two men resulted in a fight for the white man's weapon. Finally, the white man was shot and hell broke loose in Tulsa.
An estimated 10,000 white people flooded Greenwood, looting, burning, shooting, and, in some cases, bombarding black residents.
After the attack, 35 city blocks were burned, more than 800 were injured and up to 300 people died, according to the Tulsa Historical Museum and Society.