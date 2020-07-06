Trial excavation for a possible slaughter grave at the 1921 Tulsa Race will begin next week





The test excavation, which was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, is part of a study to determine the presence or absence of human remains in the area and, if found, in what condition they are found.

Initial geophysical investigation at the site identified a large anomaly consistent with a mass grave.

The excavation was announced in a statement from the Tulsa mayor's office on Monday.

"As a city, we are committed to exploring what happened in 1921 through a collective and transparent process, filling gaps in the history of our city and bringing healing and justice to our community. In the past 99 years, no other agency or entity The government has moved this far in an investigation that will seek the truth about what happened in Tulsa in 1921, "Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said in the statement.