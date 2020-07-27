Trois Mec closes when Covid-19 hits the Los Angeles restaurant industry

"The reality is that we are facing an incredible period of economic depression," Krissy Lefebvre, co-owner of the restaurant with her husband and chef Ludo Lefebvre, said in an email to CNN.

The news comes almost two weeks after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all counties must shut down indoor activities in restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, and museums. Bars had to shut down all operations.

Trois Mec, which opened in 2013, was an intimate 28-seat restaurant with an open kitchen, where chef Ludo was known for making culinary masterpieces in front of his clients.

The late Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold included the restaurant on his list of the Top 101 Restaurants, writing in 2017 that LA was fortunate to have "a chef capable of managing large kitchens who prefers to cook for just 24 people at a time, from behind the counter of a pizzeria turned into a mini-mall. "

"Lefebvre works with an ecstatic improvisational rhythm similar to what you can find from the best Parisian chefs in bistronomy, erasing the hierarchy of ingredients," wrote Gold. "You don't come to eat anything specific here. Come try what Lefebvre is cooking."

Before opening Trois Mec, Ludo, who trained in France for 12 years, became known in Los Angeles as the "emerging king," according to his website. From 2007 to 2012, he toured a restaurant called "LudoBites", which helped popularize the emerging restaurant business model.

The Lefebvre also owns Le Petit Trois, which is adjacent to Trois Mecs and remains open-to-go, and Petit Trois le Valley, which currently remains open and has sidewalk restaurants available, Krissy Lefebvre said.

Krissy Lefebvre said she and her husband will continue to help José Andrés, another chef at the luminary, preparing meals for the poor within the Trois Mec space.

"For as long as it takes, we will serve the needs of José Andrés and the incredible mission of World Central Kitchen," he said, referring to the award-winning chef's charity. "We will try to hold on to space."

Other renowned restaurants throughout the Los Angeles area, including Auburn, Lucques and Four N 20, have also had to close their doors after taking financial blows during the pandemic.

The closings reflect an ongoing national trend in the restaurant industry. Sixty percent of the restaurants that closed during the pandemic are now closed forever, according to a recent report by Yelp, the online service that provides reviews from multiple sources.

"The restaurant industry now reflects the highest total business closings, recently outperforming retailers," said Yelp. As of July 10, Yelp found 26,160 total restaurant closings, an increase of 2,179 from June 15.

Dustin Lancaster, founder and president of An Eastside Establishment, has so far lost three of his 13 Los Angeles restaurants and bars in the pandemic: his FireHouse Hotel bar and kitchen, the Hi Hat club and his Crawford & # 39; s restaurant in Burbank.

Lancaster said he fears that five of his more stores will close in January.

"It is almost too overwhelming for me to know, lying in bed at night and processing without breaking, just because of the weight," Lancaster told CNN.

Still, he believes eating inside is dangerous.

"Having people in bars and restaurants is not safe," Lancaster said. "If masks are the key to everything, how can we let people in the space take off their mask to eat and drink? The logic behind that doesn't make sense."

Lancaster adds that most of its restaurants have little space to eat outside and are on life support with a Covid-19 vaccine that will not be available soon.

"If we talk about 2021 being our best scenario, I don't know how we are expected to survive," Lancaster said. "If I drove down Sunset Blvd. and you think four out of five of these restaurants won't be there. That collateral damage is incomprehensible."

Lancaster, the Lefebvres and other restaurant owners are asking Congress to pass a $ 120 billion relief bill aimed at keeping restaurants and bars, and their employed workers, open.

They want customers to show their support for the proposed legislation at saverestaurants.com

"The restaurant industry is in a real crisis," said Krissy Lefebvre, "and without proper support from the federal government, it will become a fond memory, pre-Covid life and post-Covid life."