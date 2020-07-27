Trois Mec closes when Covid-19 hits the Los Angeles restaurant industry

"The reality is that we are facing an incredible period of economic depression," Krissy Lefebvre, co-owner of the restaurant with her husband and chef Ludo Lefebvre, said in an email to CNN.
Trois Mec, which opened in 2013, was an intimate 28-seat restaurant with an open kitchen, where chef Ludo was known for making culinary masterpieces in front of his clients.
"Lefebvre works with an ecstatic improvisational rhythm similar to what you can find from the best Parisian chefs in bistronomy, erasing the hierarchy of ingredients," wrote Gold. "You don't come to eat anything specific here. Come try what Lefebvre is cooking."
Krissy Lefebvre said she and her husband will continue to help José Andrés, another chef at the luminary, preparing meals for the poor within the Trois Mec space.
"The restaurant industry now reflects the highest total business closings, recently outperforming retailers," said Yelp. As of July 10, Yelp found 26,160 total restaurant closings, an increase of 2,179 from June 15.
Lancaster said he fears that five of his more stores will close in January.
"It is almost too overwhelming for me to know, lying in bed at night and processing without breaking, just because of the weight," Lancaster told CNN.
Still, he believes eating inside is dangerous.
"Having people in bars and restaurants is not safe," Lancaster said. "If masks are the key to everything, how can we let people in the space take off their mask to eat and drink? The logic behind that doesn't make sense."
Lancaster adds that most of its restaurants have little space to eat outside and are on life support with a Covid-19 vaccine that will not be available soon.
"If we talk about 2021 being our best scenario, I don't know how we are expected to survive," Lancaster said. "If I drove down Sunset Blvd. and you think four out of five of these restaurants won't be there. That collateral damage is incomprehensible."
Lancaster, the Lefebvres and other restaurant owners are asking Congress to pass a $ 120 billion relief bill aimed at keeping restaurants and bars, and their employed workers, open.
"The restaurant industry is in a real crisis," said Krissy Lefebvre, "and without proper support from the federal government, it will become a fond memory, pre-Covid life and post-Covid life."
CNN's Jennifer Selva, Jay Croft, Saba Hamedy and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.