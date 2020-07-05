Tropical depression 5 accelerates away from Bermuda, may become next tropical storm

A disturbed climate area is rapidly receding from Bermuda on Sunday, but it may still become the next named tropical storm, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Sunday morning that Tropical Depression Five is moving northeast at 21 mph and is located about 185 miles northeast of Bermuda.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts.

CORONAVIRUS AND HURRICANE SEASON: HERE IS WHY THE RED CROSS SAYS IT'S TIME TO PREPARE

According to NHC forecasters, the system could develop into a tropical storm during the day on Sunday or into the night before becoming a post-tropical system on Monday.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be called "Edouard".

"A small change in strength is forecast today," the NHC said.

The system is bringing gusting winds into and around Bermuda, which should decrease in the afternoon.

Showers associated with the system can bring up to 3 inches of rain to Bermuda, but they also decrease in the afternoon.

The storm continues to advance towards the Atlantic, far from any land.

WITH STORMS IN MAY, THE FLORIDA LAWYER WANTS A LONGER HURRICANE SEASON

If Edouard is formed from this system, he will continue the above-average activity that forecasters have been calling for this hurricane season.

Two tropical storms in May and one in early June affected the Gulf Coast, the Southeast, and the Midwest. A fourth system, Dolly, was formed at sea last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

There are between 13 and 19 named storms predicted during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, forecasters at the National Oceanic Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month. Atmospheric (NOAA).

Six to ten of them could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Christopher, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.