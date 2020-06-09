Tropical storm Christopher could regain strength by combining with a new storm system after soaking the south

Tropical storm Christopher could soon renew its strength by joining with another storm system coming from the west to form a giant cyclone, forecasters warned, as the missing sailors found themselves safe and sound.

In Louisiana, two boaters in good condition were found Monday afternoon after their boat sank in deep water near Slidell on Sunday, authorities said.

The two told officers that they survived in the water by holding on to a lifejacket Sunday afternoon and Sunday night before they were able to hit the shoreline Monday morning, Sheriff Sgt. Of St Parish Parish Tammany. Suzanne Carboni said in a statement.

The couple then swam through a swampy area and were found sitting on the porch of a camp, Carboni said.

"We were largely safe," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Christopher provided the state with "good evidence" of the overall hurricane response and preparedness, particularly combined with continued efforts to respond to the coronavirus, the governor said.

President Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana, authorities said.

After soaking much of the south, forecasters said they expected Christopher's remains to unleash fierce winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms across much of the Midwest by Tuesday.

A very strong storm system extending from the Rocky Mountains is expected to mix with Christopher in the coming days, said Greg Carbin, who oversaw the forecasts at the Climate Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

"The two will finally merge into one major cyclone," said Carbin. "It is a pretty fascinating interaction that we will see in the coming days."

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Chicago by Tuesday night, the National Weather Service added. Boaters were warned of hurricane force winds in nearby Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, gusty winds and low humidity will pose the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass, forecasters from the National Weather Service warned. They said any fire that starts will spread quickly.

Christopher weakened into a depression early Monday morning after flooding the Louisiana coast and creating dangerous weather along most of the US Gulf Coast. USA, sending waves crashing onto Mississippi beaches, flooding parts of an Alabama island city and spawning a Florida tornado.

Heavy rains and a storm surge continued to pose a threat across a wide area of ​​the Gulf Coast after Christopher made landfall on Sunday afternoon with winds of 50 mph between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the spa community of the island of Grand Isle, evacuated since then.

At 5 pm. ET on Monday, the storm centered about 110 miles north of Monroe, Louisiana, with maximum winds of 35 mph. It was moving north at 18 mph.

Christopher's remains could be a rainmaker for days. His forecast route takes him to Arkansas and Missouri on Tuesday, then through Illinois and Wisconsin to the Great Lakes.

"It is a very efficient and very tropical rain," said director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, in a Facebook video. "It rains a lot, very fast."

In their latest update on Christopher from the hurricane center, forecasters said that up to 15 inches of rain could fall in some areas, and could cause significant river flooding through the middle and upper Mississippi Valley.

Associated Press contributed to this report.