Tropical storm Christopher will make landfall in Louisiana

The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will make landfall on Sunday afternoon along the Gulf Coast, but will not strengthen before roaring ashore.

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Christopher remains a 50 mph sustained wind storm and its window for strengthening has disappeared.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) keeps Christopher in a 50 mph storm through the ground and will then weaken as he heads north through the Mississippi River Valley.

The center of the storm should stop on land in the early afternoon around Houma, Louisiana. Tropical storm warnings are still in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa / Walton County Florida line, as well as Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

Cristobal's impacts to the United States remain the same as predicted, with 2 to 4 feet of storm surge in southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi coast.

A storm surge warning has been issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, but the destructive storm surge is not expected.

The heaviest rain associated with Christopher has ended for Florida and will now focus on southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Rain amounts of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with up to 8 inches in isolated areas. This will cause some very localized flooding.

Short isolated tornadoes will also form within the rain bands that move ashore on the eastern side of Christopher.

On Monday and Tuesday, the heavy rains will extend deeper north into the Mississippi River Valley. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain can be expected in parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Storms during the hurricane season often raise concerns about oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Christopher is too weak and moving too fast to have major impacts on the oil platforms in the area. A significant interruption in oil production should not be a problem.

Christopher at the start of a busy hurricane season

Overall, this is our third named storm of this hurricane season, which officially started just six days ago. We look forward to a very active season this year, and that is demonstrated by the amount of activity we've already seen.

So far in 2020, two tropical storms, Arthur and Bertha, both in the Atlantic, have already formed this year in May.

Between 13 and 19 named storms are forecast during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, forecasters at the National Administration's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said last month Oceanic and Atmospheric (NOAA).

Six to ten of them could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Christopher, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

