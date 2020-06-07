Tropical storm Christopher will make landfall today

Tropical Storm Christopher currently has sustained winds of 50 mph as it continues to approach the Gulf Coast. Christopher is expected to maintain the strength of the tropical storm until it reached land later on Sunday.
As for Christopher's land location, almost all models are aligned and expect that point to fall somewhere between Marsh Island and Slidell, Louisiana. But this does not mean that locations outside this area do not have to pay attention. Tropical storm warnings are issued for much of the Louisiana coast, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida Territory.
"DO NOT focus on the center as the impacts will occur outside the cone, especially east of the center," the National Weather Service in Mobile said on its website. "Heavy rains of 4-6" with greater amounts of up to 10 "possible for the Alabama coast and southeast Mississippi."
Floods will be the biggest concern
Regardless of where the storm hits, the impacts will be felt hundreds of miles away. Neighboring eastern states such as Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, even the Carolinas will collect several inches of rain in a short period of time, which could lead to flash flooding.
Widespread rainfall along the shoreline will likely be in the 5-10 inch range, with some areas picking up at least a full foot. These numbers alone would be impressive and cause flooding, but the problem for some of these states is that they have been dealing with excessive rainfall for the past month, so the soil is already saturated. This will exacerbate concerns about flooding in states like Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida, which have already received at least 8-10 inches in the past 30 days.
Once the storm makes landfall, it will continue to move north toward states like Iowa and Wisconsin that rarely see tropical systems in their backyard. While the storm will weaken significantly once it gets that far north, it will still be able to produce several inches of rain for cities like Madison and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as well as Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, Iowa.
Possible tornadoes along the Gulf coast
Another concern is the possibility of bad weather. The Storm Prediction Center issued a "Slight Risk" for the coastal regions of Louisiana and Mississippi. A "marginal risk" has also been issued covering the mild risk in addition to parts of the Alabama coast and the Florida panhandle.
"Tropical storms like Christopher can still be prolific tornado producers, especially when they make landfall on the Gulf Coast," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "Tropical systems that land in the Gulf of Mexico produce more tornadoes than their landfall counterparts along the Atlantic coast, largely because the right-front quadrant (where most tornadoes are found) is entirely in Earth".
In Florida yesterday there were 7 reports of tornadoes, including one that struck near downtown Orlando. At least three homes were significantly affected by storm activity, according to a city spokesperson.
For a time, SeaWorld and Universal Studios were under a tornado warning and a funnel cloud was seen.