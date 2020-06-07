Tropical storm Christopher will make landfall today





Tropical Storm Christopher currently has sustained winds of 50 mph as it continues to approach the Gulf Coast. Christopher is expected to maintain the strength of the tropical storm until it reached land later on Sunday.

As for Christopher's land location, almost all models are aligned and expect that point to fall somewhere between Marsh Island and Slidell, Louisiana. But this does not mean that locations outside this area do not have to pay attention. Tropical storm warnings are issued for much of the Louisiana coast, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida Territory.

"DO NOT focus on the center as the impacts will occur outside the cone, especially east of the center," the National Weather Service in Mobile said on its website. "Heavy rains of 4-6" with greater amounts of up to 10 "possible for the Alabama coast and southeast Mississippi."