Tropical storm Cristóbal advances towards the American coast of the gulf

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – An energized tropical storm Christopher moved toward the US Gulf coast. USA On Saturday, generating a tornado in Florida and causing heavy rains that have already caused floods and landslides in Mexico and Central America.

After weakening to a tropical depression as he moved overland on the Gulf of Mexico coast, Christopher returned to the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday from the Yucatan Peninsula and returned to a tropical storm. Meteorologists said it would hit US soil on Sunday night, but it was not expected to become a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to slowly strengthen to land on Sunday night along the US Gulf Coast. USA

But the storm already made its presence felt Saturday night, sparking a tornado that landed near downtown Orlando, the National Weather Service said. The tornado just lost a group of protesters on Lake Eola around 7:30 p.m. There appeared to be no injuries, but the tree branches were felled and there were reports of power outages.

"Yes, it is related to the tropical storm that is fine in our west," said Scott Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida. "But the tropical storm provided a lot of low-level shear and that allowed some tornadoes to form in Central Florida."

The tornado threat would continue overnight, he said.

In addition, the storm's outer bands of rain moved through parts of the Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

Cristóbal's maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 50 mph early Saturday and was moving north at 12 mph. As of Saturday night, the storm centered about 235 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and until early next week. A tropical storm alert was issued for the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

In Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm.

"Now is the time to make your plans, which should include traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic," Edward said in a statement released Thursday.

On Friday, he asked President Donald Trump to declare an emergency before making landfall for the state due to the threat of the storm.

"We are confident that there will be widespread heavy rains and coastal flooding," Edwards said in a letter to the White House. “I anticipate the need for emergency protection measures, evacuations, and shelters for high-risk areas. The duration of the potential flood is unknown and will likely require post-flood activities. "

Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, requested voluntary evacuations on Saturday from Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to the threat of storm, high tides and heavy rain. Residents were urged to move vehicles, boats, and campers to higher ground.

"We want to make sure that residents are safe as this storm approaches, so we are taking every precaution to be fully prepared," Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told The Advocate.

A similar order was issued Saturday for various communities in the Plaquemines parish, including Happy Jack, Grand Bayou, Myrtle Grove, Lake Hertiage, Harlem and Monsecour. President Kirk Lepine said the order was issued as a precaution.

"We need to make sure that residents are protected as this storm approaches, so we are taking all necessary precautions to be fully prepared," he said.

The hurricane center forecast path places Alabama on the east side of Christopher, far from where the center reaches land. Still, the southwestern part of the state is expected to receive gusty winds, heavy rains, storms, and possibly tornadoes as the storm approaches the coast.

"Sunday will be very humid and windy when Christopher passes west of the area, placing the central Gulf coast on the" dirty "east side of the storm," the weather service said.

Christopher was formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of tropical storm Amanda, which erupted last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America. The two storms combined to soak up the region with up to 35 inches (89 centimeters) of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the floods and landslides they triggered.

In Bacalar, in the southern Mexican state of Quintana Roo, 230 families were isolated by the rains and had to be transported by air, David Leon, Mexico's national civil defense coordinator, said on Friday. Leon added that there was slight damage in 75 municipalities in seven states.