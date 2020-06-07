Tropical Storm Cristóbal generates damaging tornadoes in Orlando; Louisiana brothers, ages 8 and 10, killed in rip current

The third named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sunday after spawning a damaging tornado in Florida and shaking dangerous seas.

Tropical Storm Christopher brought showers with tropical storm force winds to the mouth of the Mississippi River on Sunday morning as conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate before the storm makes landfall somewhere in Louisiana on Sunday morning. night.

Maximum sustained winds for Christopher stayed at 50 mph and moved north at 12 mph, centered around 140 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

HOUSEHOLDS AND ROUND HURRICANES: HOW CIRCULAR DESIGN, EMPHASIS IN CONNECTIONS KEEP THESE STRUCTURES PERMANENT

Although the storm has hit the Gulf of Mexico since Friday, Cristóbal has already made his presence known in the region.

A tornado landed Saturday night near downtown Orlando, causing some damage, and only a group of protesters disappeared in Lake Eola around 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a tornado warning for the city until 8 p.m. local time after a report of a tornado making landfall outside the city center by a local television news team.

"Yes, it is related to the tropical storm that is fine in our west," Scott Kelly, a NWS meteorologist in Melbourne, Florida, told the Associated Press. "But the tropical storm provided a lot of low-level shear and has allowed some tornadoes to form in Central Florida."

The video posted on Twitter showed a funnel cloud swirling over Orlando.

There were no reports of injuries, but the city of Orlando said there was damage to residential areas.

The Orange County Fire Department said agents and fire personnel were cleaning power lines and checking houses after the storm progressed.

The storms associated with Christopher that moved through central Florida generated multiple tornado warnings on Saturday night.

In Louisiana, two brothers were killed Friday night, caught in a hangover and swept away by a rip current when Christopher stirred in the Gulf of Mexico.

ACTIVE HURRICANE SEASON FORECAST, CORONAVIRUS ADDS A NEW TURN TO THE DISASTER RESPONSE FOR AT&T

The boys, ages 8 and 10, were swimming on a beach in Grand Isle when they were caught and dragged, FOX8 reported.

Authorities said the 12-year-old boy's cousin was also caught in the rip current but survived.

"The mother's boyfriend came out to save them, and he was also kidnapped," Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry told WWL-TV.

The 12-year-old girl was flown to the University of New Orleans Medical Center, where she is expected to make a full recovery. Authorities said the mother's boyfriend remained in critical condition Saturday morning after being flown to West Jefferson Hospital.

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON: WHERE DO TROPICAL STORMS FORM IN JUNE?

The incident happened at the same spot on the beach where another person drowned a week earlier, according to FOX8.

Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle issued a mandatory evacuation on Saturday for boats and campers, as well as a voluntary evacuation for residents.

"A good chunk of our visitors and our summer home owners left this morning. They listened and listened to our warnings to leave now, and most of them left before the 10:30 high tide, 11 o'clock "Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry told FOX8.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm.

"Now is the time to make your plans, which should include traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic," Edwards said in a statement released Thursday.

On Friday, he asked President Trump to declare an emergency before making landfall for the state due to the threat of the storm.

"We are confident that there will be widespread heavy rains and coastal flooding," Edwards said in a letter to the White House. "I anticipate the need for emergency protection, evacuation and shelter measures for high-risk areas. The duration of the potential flood is unknown and will likely require post-flood activities."

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, requested voluntary evacuations on Saturday from Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to the threat of storm, high tides and heavy rain. Residents were urged to move vehicles, boats, and campers to higher ground.

"We want to make sure that residents are safe as this storm approaches, so we are taking every precaution to be fully prepared," Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.

A similar order was issued Saturday for several communities in the Plaquemines parish, including Happy Jack, Grand Bayou, Myrtle Grove, Lake Heritage, Harlem and Monsecour. Parish President Kirk Lepine said the order was issued as a precautionary measure.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to make sure that residents are protected as this storm approaches, so we are taking all necessary precautions to be fully prepared," he said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.