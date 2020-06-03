Tropical storm Cristóbal makes landfall in Mexico and could move to the US. USA





Cristóbal made landfall early in the morning in the state of Campeche, with sustained winds of 60 mph. It landed near Atasta, Mexico, just west of Ciudad del Carmen, the Hurricane Hunter aircraft from the Air Force Reserve Unit reported.

Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides from continued extreme rains continued to be the greatest threat. Ten to 20 inches of additional rain could fall in this region through Friday.

Some parts of the Pacific in southern Mexico received 20 inches of rain over the weekend and could go up to one foot more.

Christopher could be the first US hurricane threat of the year "The next 48 hours will tell a lot about Christopher's future prospects," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "Now that the storm is on land, its center is separated from the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche." Tropical storms feed on warm waters, and the cut will allow for a slight weakening. "The forecast calls for it to move south for the next 24 hours before hitting 180 and (could) move north again and re-enter the Gulf of Mexico on Friday," Miller said. "That is a long time on land for a tropical storm to maintain its structure, so Cristóbal may completely fall apart." If the system survives, "it is likely to strengthen when it emerges again over the Gulf of Mexico," said the National Hurricane Center. Re-emergence over the Gulf of Mexico with a low pressure central hub would allow the storm to reorganize quickly. "It could even allow you to reach hurricane status before reaching the Gulf Coast of the United States," Miller said. "There are still questions about how much strength this gains over the open Gulf of Mexico," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "But there is no doubt that the Gulf Coast will see significant potential for rain and flooding anyway." States along the Gulf coast should closely monitor the situation for the next few days and have a plan in place , if a storm threatens the coast. Either way, the 2020 hurricane season is only a few days old and already active. Christopher is now the third named storm of the season. Is he earlier a third named storm has ever been formed

