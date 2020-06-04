Tropical storm Cristóbal soaks Mexico, Gulf coast impacts likely to arrive on Sunday

The third storm called of the Atlantic Hurricane season weakened overnight but continues to threaten devastating flood Thursday while lingering in southern Mexico.

Tropical Storm Christopher It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph on Thursday morning, and was about 70 miles southeast of Carmen City, moving southeast at 2 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC)

Heavy rainfloods and ground slides are possible for southern parts Mexico and Central America.

The storm weakens later making land on Wednesday in the Mexican state of Campeche, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, and it will barely move in the next 24 hours.

Cristóbal will continue to dump another 10 to 15 inches of rain in southern Mexico into Central America, adding to the threat of flooding and landslides.

On Wednesday, the Mexican army evacuated 138 people in Campeche after flood waters threatened houses, and police reported that water was washing up on the roads.

The Hurricane Hunters video showed lightning strikes within the storm.

Christopher is likely to become a disorganized tropical depression by Friday after spending time on land. It is forecast to turn north and begin moving to the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. By then, the storm is expected to strengthen again.

As the storm progresses north into the Gulf of Mexico, those in southern Texas and off the Mississippi coast need to track this storm, as the current NHC forecast shows that downtown Christopher reaches Louisiana on land. . Conditions on the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts may begin to deteriorate beginning Sunday morning.

Reaching hurricane status could occur as the storm moves over the warm waters of the Gulf, but the official NHC forecast does not come to that at the moment.

There's still quite a bit of uncertainty with Christopher's intensity and trajectory, so everyone living along the Gulf Coast should be on the lookout for the latest forecasts.

Heavy rains, storm surges, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible as the system moves inland.

