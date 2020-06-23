Tropical storm Dolly forms off the northeast coast

"The wind field has shrunk so that Dolly is no longer a subtropical system," says CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

Wind data derived from satellites shows the storm has strengthened to 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a special update.

This is the third time in this decade that a storm called "D" has formed in the Atlantic, says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward.

"Dolly has formed in the North Atlantic: the 3rd oldest named storm formation in the 4th Atlantic on record (since 1851)" Colorado State University science researcher Phil Klotzbach tweeted