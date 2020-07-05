Tropical storm Edouard could form in the Atlantic this week

Check your local forecast here >>>

Tropical depression Five formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, he spent 70 miles north of Bermuda, bringing rain and gusty winds to the region.

The official forecast indicates that the depression will follow the open Atlantic and possibly strengthen in a tropical storm for the next 12 to 24 hours.

If Tropical Depression Five strengthens in a tropical storm, it would be called Edouard. "If named, it will be the fifth oldest named storm formation in the Atlantic on record, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University." (The) fifth oldest named storm formation recorded in the Atlantic is Emily on July 12, 2005. "