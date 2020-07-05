Tropical storm Edouard could form in the Atlantic this week

Tropical depression Five formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, he spent 70 miles north of Bermuda, bringing rain and gusty winds to the region.
The official forecast indicates that the depression will follow the open Atlantic and possibly strengthen in a tropical storm for the next 12 to 24 hours.
If Tropical Depression Five strengthens in a tropical storm, it would be called Edouard. "If named, it will be the fifth oldest named storm formation in the Atlantic on record, said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University." (The) fifth oldest named storm formation recorded in the Atlantic is Emily on July 12, 2005. "
This is not the only system in the Atlantic basin that has the potential to become a tropical system this week. There is a wide area of low pressure located on the north coast of the Gulf that is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms throughout the region.
The National Hurricane Center gives you a 30% chance of development in the next five days as the system progresses slowly along the Gulf coast and southeast. Heavy rains are forecast over much of the southeast during the week, with total total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.
"In the past 30 days, the northern half of Florida has received 8 to 10 inches of rain; the same with the coastal regions of Georgia and the Carolinas. Therefore, any additional rain from this system could cause widespread flooding." CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.
Later in the week, this low-pressure area is forecast to emerge from the Carolinas coast, where conditions for tropical development are expected to be more favorable.