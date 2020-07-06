Tropical storm Edouard forms in the extreme north of the Atlantic, enters the log books

An area of ​​disturbed weather over the North Atlantic Ocean became the last tropical storm on Sunday night and hit the record books.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said a tropical depression near Bermuda strengthened Sunday night in Tropical Storm Edouard.

The storm moves rapidly northeast at 36 mph with maximum sustained gusts of 40 mph. It is located about 530 miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

The tropical storm will pose no threat to any land mass as it will continue to move northeast over the Atlantic for the next few days.

"A small significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard becomes post-tropical later today or tonight," the NHC said Monday morning.

While Edouard is far from the land masses, the storm has yet to hit the record books.

Colorado State University Hurricane Research Scientist Phil Klotzbach said on Twitter Edouard is the fifth oldest Atlantic storm on record. The previous record was Emily, which was formed on July 12, 2005.

The formation of the latest tropical storm continues the above-average pattern of activity that forecasters have been calling for this hurricane season.

Two tropical storms in May and one in early June affected the Gulf Coast, the Southeast, and the Midwest. A fourth system, Dolly, was formed at sea last month.

While Emily ended up being a Category 5 hurricane in 2005 and the previous storm Dennis was a Category 4 storm, early-season activity in 2020 has yet to prove too intense.

"All Atlantic storms so far in 2020 have been relatively weak and short-lived," Klotzbach celebrated.

There are as many as 13 to 19 named storms forecast during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (CPA) Climate Prediction Center said. ) in May.

Six to ten of them could become hurricanes, with winds of 74 mph or more, and three to six could become major hurricanes, capable of inflicting devastating damage.

This forecast is well above the averages of 12 named tropical storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes during the season.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Christopher, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.