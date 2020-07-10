Tropical Storm Fay faces northeast; expected landing on Friday

Tropical storm Fay is advancing down the east coast, stopping off the shores of North Carolina as it heads into the mid-Atlantic and New England, where it is expected to make landfall on Friday.

About 70 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras as of Thursday night, heading north at about 8 mph, according to forecasters.

The sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain to the Mid-Atlantic, southeastern New York and southern New England states, according to the National Hurricane Center ( NHC).

Authorities said there could be some flash flooding, but flooding in the rivers was not expected from Thursday night.

The NHC issued a tropical storm warning Thursday night from Cape May, NJ, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.

Maximum sustained winds ranged around 45 mph, with stronger gusts, but forecasters said the strongest winds mostly extend offshore.

According to forecasters, Fay will experience a slight strengthening until Friday before the center moves inland and weakens as the storm moves north.

Fay's formation on Thursday means it is the sixth-oldest storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official start of the hurricane season on June 1. None of the previous five named storms this season turned into hurricanes.

