Tropical storm Fay forms and is likely to make landfall in the northeast on Friday

Fay is the earliest tropical storm beginning with a registered "F". The previous record was set on July 21, 2005.
The storm is located about 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Fay will advance down the east coast in the next 24 to 48 hours, likely making landfall between New Jersey and Long Island on Friday night.
"We have been watching the center of this system move through Georgia and the Carolinas for a few days," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. "As the center moves off the North Carolina coast and embraces the coast, it will be able to take advantage of the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and it could strengthen slightly."
The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
Forecast models show Fay moving inland over the northeastern United States on Saturday.
Once the storm moves over land, it should quickly weaken.
"Fay is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain along and near Fay's route through the mid-Atlantic states to southeast New York and southern New England," said the National Center for Hurricanes.
Other impacts include winds of 40-50 mph along the coast, coastal flooding, and beach erosion.
"Residents along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts should expect conditions similar to a Nor & # 39; easter," according to Ward. "Rain bands and gusting winds will bring the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion and rip currents Thursday through Saturday."