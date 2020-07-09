Tropical storm Fay forms and is likely to make landfall in the northeast on Friday

Fay is the earliest tropical storm beginning with a registered "F". The previous record was set on July 21, 2005.

The storm is located about 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Fay will advance down the east coast in the next 24 to 48 hours, likely making landfall between New Jersey and Long Island on Friday night.

"We have been watching the center of this system move through Georgia and the Carolinas for a few days," says CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward. "As the center moves off the North Carolina coast and embraces the coast, it will be able to take advantage of the warm waters of the Gulf Stream and it could strengthen slightly."

"A tropical storm warning was issued from Cape May, New Jersey north to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound," said the National Hurricane Center.