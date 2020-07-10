Tropical storm Fay hopes to make landfall near New York on Friday

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for New York City and some of the surrounding suburbs with torrential rains and gusty winds expected to hit the area on Friday.

Tropical storm Fay formed Thursday off the North Carolina coast and is expected to move north, making landfall near New York City on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

"The main threats with this system will be heavy local rains, the potential for flash floods and dangerous surf conditions Friday through Friday night," according to the agency's warning on Thursday afternoon.

Fay is expected to strengthen slightly through Friday before weakening after making landfall.

Starting Friday afternoon, winds will also be a factor with Fay in the New York metropolitan area, blowing around 40 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph, forecasters predicted.

The rain is expected to move on Friday morning, becoming stronger during the day and leaving on Saturday morning.

Long Island and the coasts of Connecticut and New Jersey are also under tropical storm warning.