Tropical storm Fay is drenching the northeastern US and is expected to make landfall on Friday or overnight.





As of 11 a.m., downtown Fay was about 40 miles south-southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving north, the National Weather Service said.

Sustained winds from tropical storm force – at least 39 mph – hit parts of the Delaware coast on Friday morning, and these conditions were expected to spread north during the day.

Rain and wind will affect major U.S. cities, including Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, at various points on Friday, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated amounts of around 7 inches, posing a risk of flash flooding from the Maryland and Delaware coast to southern New England on Friday.

Also, winds of 40 to 50 mph can hit parts of the shoreline, and beach erosion can also be a problem. Showers and thunderstorms are also expected Friday night through Saturday in northern New England. A campaign rally for President Trump, scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was postponed due to the forecast, the White House said. A tropical storm warning was issued for the coasts of Delaware, New Jersey, New York, including New York City and Long Island, Connecticut, and part of Rhode Island. The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. The landing, which is expected to arrive in New Jersey, could occur from Friday afternoon until sometime overnight. "We are going to see some downed trees. We are going to see some downed power lines. Probably a bit of beach erosion and that heavy, heavy rain," Myers said. Fay's Trail: Track the location of the storm By 9 a.m., the barrier-peninsula community of Ocean City, Maryland, had received more than 4 inches of rain in three hours. Fay formed on the North Carolina coast on Thursday. It is the earliest tropical storm beginning with a registered "F". The previous record was set on July 21, 2005. "Around 6 o'clock tonight, it will be the worst weather in New York City. By 11 o'clock … that weather hits Boston, Connecticut, through New Hampshire and Vermont," Myers said.

CNN's Judson Jones and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.