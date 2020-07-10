Tropical Storm Fay Strikes Mid Atlantic, New England

Tropical storm Fay is expected to approach landfall on Friday with rain and flooding along the Mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Tropical storm warnings and flash flood alerts remain in effect for the three-state coastal zone, FOX 5 reported in New York, and the worst rainfall in the area is expected to occur from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

The storm had gotten a little stronger early Friday morning as it was heading north near the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

TROPICAL SYSTEM LIKELY TO BRING HEAVY RAIN, WIND ALONG THE EAST COAST; SEVERE WEATHER IMPACTS IN THE MIDDLE WEST

Fay is expected to make landfall on Friday or Saturday and 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected with the possibility of flash flooding.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Fay is the sixth-oldest storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official start of the hurricane season on June 1. None of the previous five named storms this season turned into hurricanes.

Associated Press contributed to this report.