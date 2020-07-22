Tropical storm Gonzalo sets a record as it moves into the Caribbean

The storm occurred about 1,250 miles east of the South Windward Islands on Wednesday morning, with winds of 45 mph and advancing west-northwest at 12 mph.

"Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh) is expected to strengthen some, although it will remain a tropical storm when he approaches the Windward Islands this weekend," CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.

The storm may fade after it moves over the islands, as many models indicate, or it could continue to intensify in a hurricane next week. It is still a bit early to say exactly what it will do.

This is the first time that a storm has been given a name beginning with the letter "G" since the United States began using a named storm system in 1953. On average, the seventh named storm in a season is September.

The previous record for the 7th named storm formation in the Atlantic was Gert on July 24 during the busiest 2005 hurricane season on record.

"While 2020 may beat 2005 until the seventh named storm, 2005 had already had 3 hurricanes and 2 (of them were) major hurricanes (Dennis and Emily) prior to July 21. 2020 has not yet had a named storm to reach the strength of the hurricane. " Philip Klotzbach tweeted, a research scientist at Colorado State University.
"The tropical Atlantic seems extremely conducive to an active season," Klotzbach told CNN.

So far in July, he said, the ingredients necessary for an active season remain in place.

"So even though we haven't seen hurricanes yet, I think we'll see soon."

The active part of the hurricane season is still a few weeks away and it seems likely that we will have the busy season that experts have been predicting.



