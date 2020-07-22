Tropical storm Gonzalo sets a record as it moves into the Caribbean

The storm occurred about 1,250 miles east of the South Windward Islands on Wednesday morning, with winds of 45 mph and advancing west-northwest at 12 mph.

"Gonzalo (pronounced gohn-SAH-loh) is expected to strengthen some, although it will remain a tropical storm when he approaches the Windward Islands this weekend," CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett said.

The storm may fade after it moves over the islands, as many models indicate, or it could continue to intensify in a hurricane next week. It is still a bit early to say exactly what it will do.

