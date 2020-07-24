Tropical storm Hanna could hit the Texas coast on Saturday

MIAMI – Tropical storm Hanna was expected to make landfall over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, turbulent waters, and strong winds to the Gulf coast, all while another tropical storm continues to approach the Caribbean.

Hanna was located about 360 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said in its CDT notice at 1 a.m. It had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and was moving west, northwest at 7 mph.

It was expected to make landfall along the southern Texas coast on Saturday, forecasters said. A tropical storm warning was in effect from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas, and a tropical storm watch was in effect from San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas.

Hanna was expected to bring 3-5 inches of rain and coastal surf that "are likely to cause life-threatening waves and rip current conditions," the notice said. Isolated 10-inch rains were possible from Louisiana to southern Texas and inland in the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, and northern Tamaulipas.

Hanna broke the record as the eighth named storm in the Atlantic, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Harvey on August 3, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo was also the first named storm in the Atlantic for its place in the alphabet. The previous record was held by Tropical Storm Gert, which formed on July 24, 2005. So far this year, Christopher, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay also set records for being the oldest Atlantic storm in alphabetical order. .

Gonzalo was moving 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center notice early Friday. It was located about 685 miles east of the South Windward Islands.

The Hurricane Center said those in the Windward Islands should monitor the storm, as it is expected to approach the islands late on Friday and Saturday. As some strengthening is forecast, there is still a chance that Gonzalo will become a hurricane, but the storm is expected to weaken as it moves into the Caribbean Sea.

A hurricane alert was issued for Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A tropical storm watch is in place for Tobago and Granada. Forecasters said Gonzalo could bring 2 to 5 inches of rain.