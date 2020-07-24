Tropical storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The system, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday night, turned into a tropical storm on Thursday night. It is the first H-named storm in a hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.
The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.
Hanna is expected to get a bit stronger before making landfall in Texas on Saturday afternoon or evening. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Flooding will likely be the greatest threat to the storm system, with expected 3 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches. Beyond tropical storm force winds, rain will be a massive concern, from Louisiana to southern Texas.
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for San Luis Pass to High Island, Texas. Tropical storm surveillance means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the surveillance area, generally within 48 hours.
The record for the first storm named H was previously set by Tropical Storm Harvey on August 3, 2005.