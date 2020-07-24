Tropical storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The system, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Depression Eight on Wednesday night, turned into a tropical storm on Thursday night. It is the first H-named storm in a hurricane season in the Atlantic basin.

The storm has sustained winds of 40 mph, with gusts of 50 mph, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.

Hanna is expected to get a bit stronger before making landfall in Texas on Saturday afternoon or evening. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

Flooding will likely be the greatest threat to the storm system, with expected 3 to 6 inches and isolated amounts of up to 10 inches. Beyond tropical storm force winds, rain will be a massive concern, from Louisiana to southern Texas.