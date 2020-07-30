Tropical storm Isaias forms and is heading toward the U.S.

The storm is generating sustained 50 mph winds that extend outward up to 345 miles, and is currently located about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, NHC said.

Isaías is forecast to make landfall in the southern Dominican Republic before noon on Thursday and then arrive near Florida over the weekend.

There is uncertainty about where and how strong the storm will be when it approaches Florida.

Forecast models are divided. Some models show a weak storm hitting the west coast of Florida, while others show a much stronger storm hitting the eastern side of the state and moving toward the Carolinas.

The interaction of the storm on Hispaniola could affect the intensity of the storm.

"The eventual track will determine Isaias' strength and potential future development," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "A track primarily over water will allow the storm to strengthen. One more path over the land and mountains of Hispaniola and Cuba will help tear it apart."

However, once it overcomes the warmer waters, the storm could quickly get stronger like what was seen with Hurricane Hanna last weekend. Rather, many of the models struggled to understand.

Tropical storm warnings issued

Rain will be the main concern in the coming days. More than 3 to 6 inches could fall in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, eastern Cuba, and northern Haiti. Southeast Bahamas could see 4 to 8 inches. This could lead to flash floods, landslides, and possible riverine floods.

Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Great Britain, all the north and south coasts of the Dominican Republic, and the north coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicolas to the border with the Dominican Republic . Tropical storm force winds are expected within the warning areas.

Why it was originally called Tropical Cyclone Potential Nine

Now that it has been given the name Isaias, pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as), it is the earliest storm beginning with a registered "I". The previous record was set on August 7, 2005, part of the busiest season to date.

This continues the record pace of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Hanna broke the record for the earliest storm with an "H" name for 11 days.

There were tropical storm warnings issued even before the storm formed. The reason it was called "Tropical Cyclone Potential Nine" is because the storm did not have a round circulation center, says CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. Instead, it was very long. "When a circular center finally formed, that's when they started calling it a tropical storm."

Calling it a potential tropical cyclone, it allowed countries to issue clocks and warnings.