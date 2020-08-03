Tropical storm Isaias grows more intense as it approaches New York

Tropical storm Isaias is gaining speed and strength as it moves down the east coast toward New York City, authorities warned Monday afternoon.

"This storm has changed in intensity," Deanne Criswell, the city's emergency management commissioner, said at a press conference in Lower Manhattan.

"It has accelerated a little bit," he said, adding that it is expected to arrive in the city by late Tuesday morning.

New Yorkers should prepare for up to 6 inches of rain and gusts of up to 70 mph between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday. Average rainfall will be 2 to 4 inches with sustained winds of 35 to 50 mph, authorities said.

"That's an increase from what I reported this morning," Criswell said.

The previous Monday, the commissioner had forecast gusts of up to 60 mph.

"Take this storm seriously," said Mayor Bill de Blasio at the press conference in Lower Manhattan, which can see 1 to 2 feet of flooding when the wild weather hits.

High tide is Tuesday night, lessening the impact of the storm surge.

City workers are rolling out large interlocking tubes filled with water called Tiger Dams to help reduce the expected deluge in the area.

"You will have a complete seal, a complete barrier, from Catherine Slip, to the Brooklyn Bridge, to Wall Street," de Blasio said.

Workers have also been cleaning catchment areas to prevent flooding in troubled places in the city. Lower Manhattan is only expected to see a storm surge, de Blasio said.