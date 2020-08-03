Tropical storm Isaias is on its way to impact the Carolinas on Monday night

Now coastal communities in the Carolinas could be in the storm's path, with a storm surge 2-4 feet above ground level from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center .

Isaias is expected to be "close to the force of the hurricane when he reaches the Carolinas" on Monday night, the latest National Hurricane Center alert said, noting that "there is little difference between a strong tropical storm or a hurricane from category 1, in terms of impacts. " "

The Outer Banks communities of Ocracoke Island, which suffered a direct impact from Hurricane Florence in 2018, and Hatteras Island issued mandatory evacuations on Friday for all visitors and residents in advance of the anticipated storm that could lead to coastal and property flooding. adjacent, creating paths in the unbeatable area.

Visitors were ordered to evacuate Ocean Isle and Holden Beach on Saturday, authorities said.

Strong winds of up to 70 mph are expected and could knock down power lines and trees. Tornadoes are also possible in North and South Carolina, said each state's emergency management department.

On Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he would not issue a mandatory evacuation, but that residents should continue to monitor the weather situation.

"Right now we hope this storm won't hit us hard if it hits at all," said McMaster. "At this time we have no intention of declaring any type of evacuation."

South Carolina Division of Emergency Management (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson said his department will implement its new emergency response plan for a Covid environment that includes virus detection, the provision of personal protective equipment , as well as the creation of areas of isolation and social distance in shelters.

SCEMD will examine people before they get on buses for transportation to shelters and will have fewer people on buses, which will require more trips, he said.

The shelters are for those in homes that may not be able to withstand strong tropical storm winds, Stenson added.

Utilities prepare as the storm moves north during the week

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Delaware to northern Rhode Island, as the storm is on its way to move down the coast after it hits the Carolinas on Monday night.

Mid-Atlantic states should see the effects of the storm on Tuesday in Delaware Bay, the Tidal Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay and Long Island Sound.

By Wednesday morning, New Hampshire and Maine will see rain as a result of Isaias.

Utility companies in the area are preparing for the storm and have assured customers that they are ready to respond during the pandemic.

Eversource, a power company serving Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, said in a statement Sunday that it is closely monitoring the Isaias road and will have additional equipment on hand. The company said it has been working under a Covid-19 pandemic plan since March, and that its security measures would also apply during a response to a major storm.

Philip O & # 39; Brien, a spokesman for ConEdison of New York, said his utility company is also prepared for Isaias, adding that the tropical storm that happened on July 10 turned out to be a good test.

"What we are doing now, starting yesterday, is monitoring the storm and preparing for any possible impact in the service area. We are following the path and we have different contingencies," said O & # 39; Brien. "One model says it will come off and weaken, and the other says it could still be a category 1. We are getting a designated team that will come out, which seems later on Monday or early Tuesday, and determines the appropriate response in that moment hour. "