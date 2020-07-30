Tropical storm Isaias is stirring in the Caribbean and could affect Florida

Tropical storm Isaias formed in the Caribbean on Wednesday night, making it the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

With winds up to 50 mph, Isaias was churning in the northern Caribbean and was about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico as of 11 p.m., according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm's current route will take it over the island of Hispaniola on Thursday, where it is expected to weaken by land, before regaining strength on Friday, forecasters predicted.

Tropical storm warnings were issued on Wednesday for several islands on the Isaias road, including Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition to the wind, Isaias is forecast to soak some places with up to 8 inches of rain and heavy swell coasts.

Parts of Florida could be in the storm's path with the potential for tropical storm force winds by Friday night, forecasters said.