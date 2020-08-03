Tropical storm warning issued for three-state area as Isaias approaches

A tropical storm warning was issued Monday for the three-state area, as tropical storm Isaias is forecast to gain strength near hurricanes on their journey to the Carolinas, before unleashing heavy rains and strong winds in the Big Apple. and the surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, forecasters said. A category 1 hurricane has winds of 74 to 95 mph.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning in South Carolina from the South Santee River to Surf City in its 5 a.m. warning.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to hit the three-state area on Tuesday, with a tropical storm warning in effect for the Big Apple, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

According to the National Meteorological Center, Isaiah's maximum wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph once the system reaches New York City.

The New York City Department of Emergency Management said it was monitoring Isaias. A flash flood alert was issued for the city from 6 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Tropical storm Isaias is forecast to advance down the east coast in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. “Tropical humidity will run far ahead of the real system. Locally heavy rains will be possible from Tuesday morning until night. "

Associated moderate to heavy rainy periods are possible on Monday night, with the highest precipitation expected on Tuesday night, forecasters said.

"We are forecasting that it will become a hurricane before it hits shore tonight," hurricane specialist Daniel Brown said of the storm's arrival in South Carolina.

"It is forecast to produce a dangerous storm, 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) in parts of North and South Carolina," he said.

Isaias could also cause heavy rains, up to 8 inches in area as he sweeps the shoreline, Brown said, and "all those rains could cause flash floods in parts of eastern Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic, and even in the northeast of the USA "

