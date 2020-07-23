Tropical storm watch for the Texas coast as the Gulf of Mexico system forms; Gonzalo predicts to become a hurricane

While forecasters monitor what could be the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season in open water, another tropical threat is getting much closer to the continental United States.

Showers and thunderstorms over the center of the Gulf of Mexico have become Tropical Depression 8, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Starting at 5 a.m. ET, the system is located about 425 miles east-southeast of Port O & # 39; Connor, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it advances west-northeast at 9 mph.

A slow strengthening is expected and the system is forecast to develop into a weak tropical storm, called Hanna, approximately the next day.

Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to make landfall Saturday along the coast in South Texas. Tropical storm surveillance is in effect along the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to High Island.

The current forecast shows that the system will be very weak on landfall.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread along the eastern Gulf coast with the added risk of flash flooding Friday through the weekend.

According to the NHC, isolated amounts of up to 8 inches of rain are possible, along with life-threatening rip currents and rip currents across much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Gonzalo ready to be the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season

The seventh named tropical storm that formed in the Atlantic on Wednesday and set another record for the 2020 hurricane season continues to strengthen.

Tropical storm Gonzalo set a record for the seventh tropical storm called "storm" G, of the first Atlantic hurricane season.

As of Thursday morning, the system had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is located about 970 miles east of the South Windward Islands, moving west at 12 mph.

Small, compact Gonzalo is moving west and is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday night. Hurricane watch is in place for Barbados.

According to the NHC, tropical storm force winds extend only 35 miles out from the center of the storm.

Gonzalo will approach the Windward Islands late on Friday and Saturday like a hurricane, but once he enters the Caribbean, environmental conditions will become quite harsh and the storm is forecast to weaken significantly.

It is still too early to assess whether Gonzalo will survive early next week.

While seven named storms have been developed so far, forecasts call for 13-19 named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Christopher, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred