True Crime & Real Killer Explained

The town that feared the sunset it was a 1976 docudrama that was based on actual crimes committed in Texarkana in 1946. A hooded killer terrorized citizens in rural areas surrounding the Texas-Kansas border. Dubbed the "Texarkana Moonlight murders" by the press, eight people were attacked and five were killed within three months. The film was intended to be a true representation of the crimes, with only the names of the victims changed. However, the Charles B. Pierce film was not an accurate description of what happened, and he took many liberties with the facts. A "meta-sequel" produced by Jason Blum in 2014 only helped blur the truth even further.

Writer Early E. Smith follows the basic outline of the crimes, but adds exploitative elements to the narrative that undermines the film's credibility. The writer also created completely fictional scenarios, including a chase between the police and the murderer, that have colored the public's perception of the truth for many years. Unlike popular crime movies like Oliver Stone Natural Born Killers (1994), which was freely inspired by a variety of events, and that of David Fincher Zodiac, which focused on a man's obsession with a true serial killer, Sunset it carried the weight of crimes that affected real people.

The attacks began on February 22, 1946 when a young couple, stationed in an area known as the "lovers' route," was confronted by a hooded stranger throwing a flashlight and a weapon. The driver of the car, Jimmy Hollis (25) and his girlfriend Mary Jeanne Larey (19) were ordered to get out of the car after the intruder told them that "I didn't want to kill themAfter fracturing Hollis's skull with the gun, Larey also received a blow to the head but, strangely, the assailant told him to flee. He caught up with her, sexually assaulted her, but let her go after the attack. Hooded perpetrator, sometimes erratic, seemed to suggest an uncertainty in his actions, showing none of these signs in his next three attacks.

The real crimes in the city that feared the sunset

On March 24, 1946, another couple confronted each other in a different area, also known as "lovers' lane." This time, both victims were not so lucky. Richard L. Griffin (29) and his girlfriend Polly Ann More (17) were found dead in their car from gunshot wounds to the head. Less than a month later, on April 13, the killer took the lives of Paul Martin (17) and his friend Betty Jo Booker (15), both of whom shot with the same weapon as the previous double murder, a .32 automatic Colt pistol. . After Martin and Booker were killed, the Texarkana Daily News used the nickname "Phantom Killer" in a headline, which was soon used to describe it by the national media.

The hooded killer's final attack took place on the night of April 13. Virgil's married couple and Katie Starks, both in their 30s, were shot in their home located on a 500-acre farm 10 miles northeast of Texarkana. Virgil was shot dead while sitting on a chair in his living room. Katie was shot twice in the face while trying to call the police. He survived the ordeal after running to the home of a distant neighbor for help. The Phantom Assassin never attacked again, and although there was robust persecution and investigation, no one was convicted of the crimes. While The town that feared the sunset While he toyed with the facts of the actual case, he kept alive the memory of tragic events for decades. Even today, the film is shown once a year around Halloween at an open-air theater in Texarkana. It is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

