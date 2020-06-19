Trump 2020 Communications Director Says Campaign Should 'Define' Biden & # 39; and his record of failure & # 39;

Trump 2020 communications director Tim Murtaugh told "The Daily Briefing" on Friday that the Trump campaign would work to "define Joe Biden" after a new Fox News poll showed the president following the alleged candidate Democrat for 12 points nationwide.

"What we know about Joe Biden is that many Americans know about Joe Biden, but not many Americans know too much about him (personally)," Murtaugh told host Dana Perino.

"So what we're talking about here is Joe Biden's record. And I think it will be our job to define Joe Biden and talk about his 40-plus years in Washington and his record of failures and what he would do if he was in any way able way to become president. "

In a head-to-head confrontation, the latest Fox News poll reveals Biden leads Trump by a 50-38 percent margin, above the former vice president's eight-point lead last month (48-40 percent).

Murtaugh said Biden has promised to raise taxes on Americans "immediately" and has accepted the principles of the "New Green Deal" drafted by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass. .

"How can you go into states like Pennsylvania and say that you are for working people when you are going to impose the Green New Deal and have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helping you write your climate change platform?" I ask. "You cannot do both at the same time."

Perino also pressured Murtaugh on the new Trump campaign website, "Barely-There Biden," which targets the mental faculties of the 77-year-old. The host said polls indicate that older voters are not selling on that line of attack.

"I think all you have to do is look at the way Joe Biden's managers are treating him and his campaign," Murtaugh replied. "I think it is pretty obvious that they are trying to keep them out of public view, because he is a public disaster."

He noted that Biden had run for president twice before, in 1988 and 2008.

"He was a bad candidate then and he is a bad candidate the third time. Americans want their president to be smart and agile, whether they are senior or young voters for the first time, they want the president of the United States to do it " be quick and alert at all times, "said Murtagh, who mentioned a recent event in Philadelphia in which the candidate did not answer questions from the press.

"He gave a speech, it was just in the middle of the afternoon and it could barely work," he said. "That's not something voters want, and no matter how old the voters, they want their president to be at the top of their game. And Joe Biden is not there."