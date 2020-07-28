Trump 2020 electoral message collides with diversification of suburbs

In contrast to the stereotype of homogeneous communities of white families behind white fences, in many of America's largest suburban counties, whites now make up only half or less of the population.

That's especially true in Sun Belt suburbs around cities like Atlanta, Orlando, Phoenix, Denver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas and Charlotte, North Carolina, which are emerging as critical election battlegrounds in 2020 and beyond.

But suburb diversification extends even to the classic northeast "bedroom" communities, such as the New York City suburbs and Washington, DC. Of the 488 counties in the U.S., the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program classifies as suburban in larger metropolitan areas, the white proportion of the population fell in 468 of them from 2000 to 2019, according to calculations by demographer William Frey.

Trump may find some receptive ears among suburbanites of all races for his attempt to portray himself as a human wall that protects them from chaos and disorder in cities, political strategists agree. But the growing diversity of the suburbs means that he faces a very different and more difficult audience than Richard Nixon when he made similar arguments half a century ago.

"The bottom line is that the image of people in the suburbs doesn't match what the suburbs are today, because the demographics have changed significantly," says John Feinblatt, chairman of the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. , which is investing heavily. in political careers in the Sun Belt suburbs this year. "Suburbs are less like more rural counties and much more like urban centers, both in the way they identify politically and in their appearance."

Amid all of Trump's challenges, his most plausible path to re-election may traverse suburban areas least touched by this radical change: communities outside of Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, and, to a lesser extent, Detroit and Philadelphia that are still predominantly white. If Trump can replicate his 2016 success in suburban counties that remain white enclaves, including Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington (so-called WOW counties outside of Milwaukee); Beaver, Westmoreland, and Washington near Pittsburgh; and Macomb and Livingston on the outskirts of Detroit: That lead, combined with big rural participation and margins, would create their best shot at keeping the three "blue wall" states in the Rust Belt that marked their victory last time: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Likewise, your best shot at defending Arizona, a new battlefield state, probably depends on combining large rural numbers with strong margins in the predominantly white parts of suburban Phoenix, such as Scottsdale and the Sun City retirement communities. and Sun City West.

But even matching his 2016 numbers in some of these mostly white counties won't be easy for Trump. Several of them contain a substantial number of college-educated white voters who have drifted away from Trump throughout his turbulent presidency. Others have large numbers of older targets, who have regressed due to their management of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two big differences

In recent weeks, Trump has addressed suburban voters with ominous messages. He warned that alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden would "destroy" the suburbs, accused Democratic mayors of big cities of pampering criminals and ducking in front of protesters for racial justice, and reversed a regulation passed under the Barack Obama administration to encourage greater racial and economic integration in housing. . In a recent tele-meeting with Wisconsin supporters, Trump was anything but subtle in appealing to racial anxieties about those rules: Democrats, he said, "will eliminate single-family zoning, bringing who knows (who) to their suburbs, so their communities will be insecure and their housing values ​​will drop. " In a tweet last week , addressed the same warning to "The Suburban Housewives of America".

While such arguments may move some voters, many sociologists and political strategists say they reflect a vision of the Nixon-era suburbs that no longer encompasses reality.

"I think overall, the Trump campaign messages have been muffled for the suburbs," worries Republican consultant John Thomas, who has worked extensively in the prototypical diversifying suburbs of Orange County, California.

"The suburbs are a different place today," agrees Stephen L. Klineberg, professor emeritus of sociology at Rice University. "They mean something different from what they did in the first 25 or 30 years after World War II, when all the baby boom was happening and we were isolating the poor in the cities and if you had the right complexion you would move to the suburbs" . "

Analysts see two big differences between the suburbs of Nixon today and today. One is a changing attitude towards the cities they orbit. In the first decades after World War II, the suburbs emerged specifically as a destination for families, almost all white, mainly with children, who wanted to escape from the cities, many of them in "white flight" from crime and / or the disaggregation of schools. and neighborhoods.

"It was an escape from all the ills and ills of urban life to suburban happiness," says Klineberg.

But today both suburban residents and government leaders are much more likely to see themselves as part of a single region connected to cities, both economically and culturally. Rather than seeing neighboring cities as a threat, Klineberg notes, more families in the inner suburbs see them as an asset that improves both their quality of life and their economic opportunities.

"This whole concept of city and suburb makes less and less sense," he says.

The other big change in the Nixon-era suburbs is their increasing diversity. Different studies using different definitions of suburbs produce slightly different results, but they all point in the same direction: The famous 1970s distinction between very minority "chocolate cities" and all-white "vanilla suburbs" is outdated . In a 2017 article, Princeton University sociologist Douglas Massey and a colleague found that the white proportion of the population in the suburbs of the nation's major metropolitan areas had dropped from 93% in 1970 to 68% in 2010.

From a slightly different point of view, Frey's data, focused on suburban metropolitan areas with at least 500,000 residents, confirm the change. Not only has diversity increased since 2000 in virtually all suburban counties around large metropolitan areas, but in 135 of them, people of color increased their participation in the population by at least 10 percentage points. As of 2010, Frey calculated, most African Americans, Asian Americans, and Hispanics lived in suburbs, rather than central cities.

"This is a country where the suburbs are no longer monolithic in any way," says Frey. "Trump wants to talk about the disappearance of the suburbs and think of them as these white bastions. That's something from the 1950s. A lot of what he says is 30 or 40 years old."

& # 39; A microcosm of America & # 39;

Especially, but not exclusively, in the Sun Belt states, many large suburbs are now defined by enormous levels of racial diversity. In the populous suburbs of Northern Virginia, people of color make up almost half of the population in Loudoun County, exactly half in Fairfax and three-fifths in Prince William. Outside of Atlanta, they are two-thirds of the population in Gwinnett County and half in Cobb. Around Denver, they represent two-fifths of the population in Arapahoe and a majority in Adams. Whites have fallen well below half the population in the large southern California suburbs of Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Even in the classic northeast counties of Westchester, New York, Bergen, New Jersey, and Fairfield, Connecticut, people of color range from two-fifths to nearly half the population. They fall in the same range in the large suburban counties of Collin and Denton, outside Dallas, and Hays and Williamson, around Austin.

Despite the increasing diversity, studies by Massey and others show that segregation remains widespread in the suburbs, and most whites still live in predominantly white neighborhoods. But the great increase in diversity has made that separation more porous than in previous generations.

"The suburbs are a microcosm of America," says Frey. "People there will have black neighbors and Hispanic neighbors. That doesn't mean there is no segregation, but they are not miles and miles from people of color. And your children can mix with them in many ways if you are white."

Accompanying the growing suburban diversity has been increasing education levels. In data provided to CNN, Frey calculated that the proportion of whites of eligible voters in the suburbs outside all core cities dropped from 82% in 2000 to 68% in 2020. And during that period, the proportion of whites with titles University students at least four years old, a Democratic-leaning group, has increased slightly from just under a quarter to almost 3 in 10; The decline occurred only among untitled whites, a Republican-trend cohort that has plummeted since 2000 from nearly 3 out of 5 eligible voters in the suburbs to exactly 2 out of 5.

As hostility to cities decreases, and racial diversity and educational levels increase, the political axis has changed in many suburban communities. Particularly as the cultural gulf between the parties for social and racial issues has widened in the Trump era, many political analysts believe that most suburban voters think they have more in common with the various nearby Democrat-leaning cities than the homogeneous white and Christian exurbanas. small cities and rural communities farthest from the urban nucleus.

That shifting outlook, even in the historically conservative suburbs of Sun Belt, for example, has encouraged gun control group Everytown to invest heavily this year in suburban and state legislative careers in states like North Carolina, Texas, and Arizona. Those were all the places where gun control was considered a third political lane not long ago, but the group believes the climate has changed.

"We are discovering that these voters align more closely with people in cities than with rural areas," says Charlie Kelly, chief political adviser to Everytown.

Few counties encapsulate this change more than the rapid growth of Fort Bend, just outside Houston. For years he bowed to Republicans; John McCain and Mitt Romney brought him against Barack Obama and repeatedly elected unconditionally conservative Tom DeLay, the dominant figure in the majority of the Republican House of the early 21st century. But whites now make up just 32% of Fort Bend's population, compared to 47% in 2000. With blacks, Hispanics, and Asians making up between a fifth and a quarter of the total, Fort Bend, by some measures, is considered the most diverse in the nation. county. And as it became more diverse, it has tilted more Democrats: Hillary Clinton led him by 17,000 votes in 2016 and Democratic Senate candidate Beto O & # 39; Rourke nearly doubled in 2018.

Changing views in the suburbs

Even more dramatically, Democrat KP George, an Indian-American financial planner, in 2018 defeated a 16-year-old white Republican incumbent to become a Fort Bend County judge (the equivalent of a county supervisor elsewhere). In an interview, George said that demographic and electoral change has generated an undeniable reaction among portions of the white community; recently had to add a security detail.

"If you look at my Facebook page," he said, "people have posted a lot of racial comments about me, simply because I'm from India. I called them out of it, took a screenshot of some of the heinous comments, that did that they hated me more. "

Trump's claim that Democrats threaten the suburbs is to find an audience among those voters, says George. But he believes they no longer represent anything close to the majority in the county.

"There are people out there who believe him," said George. "I don't think he's attracting anyone from the outside (his base) with this message."

In a new investigation shared exclusively with CNN and to be released Tuesday, Third Way, a centrist Democratic group, came to the same conclusion. In a study by Democratic public opinion firm Avalanche Strategy, the group studied nearly 3,500 voters in the suburbs of major battlefield states, combining traditional polls with open-ended questions that allowed respondents to express their views with more detail.

The big conclusion: About half of suburban voters, not just white, but also white, described Trump's vision for the country as divisive and selfish, and about another 1 in 8 described his approach as racist or discriminatory. That makes many suburban people see Trump as more part of the problem than the solution when it comes to ensuring order, says Ryan Pougiales, senior political analyst at Third Way.

"They see Trump and his administration shooting tear gas at protesters and pushing and hitting mothers in Portland, Oregon," he says. "The imaginary chaos he's trying to communicate to voters is what they see coming from the Trump administration right now."

Thomas, the Republican consultant, says that while not only whites but also some Asian suburbanites might respond well to aspects of Trump's warnings that Democrats will threaten the suburbs, two big factors are cushioning their impact. One is that voters don't easily connect Biden to a radical agenda; The other is that concern about the coronavirus dwarfs other problems like public safety.

"Just saying 'big cities come looking for you' is not the issue of greatest concern," says Thomas. "That is not a table issue at the moment."

Whether or not Trump's alarmist messages win back some suburban voters in November, on this front, like so many others, he is battling an irreversible tide of change. Experts agree that the suburbs will only become more racially diverse in the coming years, as young people of color form an increasing part of the nation's new families.

"There is no longer a way to have white suburbs because there are not enough whites in this country," says Klineberg.

In the disputed front line of this change, KP George in Fort Bend sees the same dynamic that inexorably changes the political and social balance around him.

When critics look down on him with racial slurs, he says, "My attitude is that if you don't like the way I look, you probably need to get used to it, because people look like me everywhere."