Trump 2020 spokesman says Roger Stone's commutation was done to correct 'past partisanship'

Trump 2020 national campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley told "Hannity" on Friday that the president's decision to commute former associate Roger Stone's prison sentence was "a good move."

"Listen, so many people, so many good people, got caught up in this Russian deception," Gidley told guest host Jason Chaffetz. "And this was perpetrated by overzealous Democrats, partisan pirates trying to take down a president.

"We now know that the campaign was spied on, intercepted, authorized by the previous administration," he added. "We would not know, if Donald Trump had not been elected, that [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and [former CIA Director John] Brennan were lying in front of Congress" .

"And otherwise, we wouldn't know the names of Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, the two lovers who conspired to defeat a president with an insurance policy," Gidley continued. "We wouldn't know about that if Donald Trump hadn't been elected."

"Now we do, and I think the president is doing the right thing by trying to correct some of the past partisan mistakes," Gidley concluded.

The White House announced Friday night that Trump had commuted Stone's "unfair sentence", just days before the long-running political operation was to appear in prison for more than three years on charges stemming from the investigation of the former special adviser Robert Mueller.

Gidley also discussed Trump's claim that alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden "plagiarized" parts of the president's economic plan, hinting at past allegations that have haunted the former vice president.

"He plagiarized a couple of words from the president's past, but he's plagiarizing the policies of socialists like Bernie Sanders and [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Elizabeth Warren," said Gidley. "His policies are going to be very damaging to this country."

"We don't have to guess what Biden's economy is like," the press secretary continued. "We have lived through it for the past eight years, 850,000 jobs lost by NAFTA alone, 70,000 manufacturing plants closed. Millions of jobs lost due to your relationship with China, due to your defense of China."

"We also don't have to guess what our cities and streets would look like if Joe Biden were president," added Gidley. "We saw rioters and looters drag innocent Americans trying to defend their businesses onto the streets, beat them an inch from their lives and leave them in a pool of their own blood."

"Joe Biden said nothing when churches were burned, stores were looted … He said nothing about it. So you don't have to guess what would happen in this country. We've already seen it."

