Trump 2020 survey: the president is behind in a state that must win

The fact that polls in Florida favor Biden should be one of the biggest warning signs for the fledgling Trump campaign. Yes, we still have 100 days left, and history suggests that the gap in Florida may close.

Still, Florida is probably the state that most closely meets Trump's "must win" definition if he wants to be elected to a second term, and is losing there.

No Republican has won the presidency without Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924.

See the 2020 presidential election polls

Also, it is a state that leans a little to the right of the nation. The last time the state voted more Democratic than the nation at large in a presidential election was in 1976. The fact that Trump is here on average 8 points in high-quality live interview polls since June 1 suggests which has dropped significantly nationwide.

Biden, on the other hand, has a clear path to 270 electoral votes without Florida. Biden has been 6-12 points clear in polls released this week from Michigan and Pennsylvania. This includes 6-point and 12-point leads in Michigan from the CBS News / YouGov and CNN / SSRS polls, respectively, released on Sunday. June's high-quality polls gave Biden an average 10-point lead in Wisconsin. If Biden adds all of those states to his column plus the 232 electoral votes of the states that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, he gets 278 electoral votes.

Winning Florida gives Biden plenty of support options since he's worth 29 electoral votes. If Biden adds Florida's 29 electoral votes to the states Clinton obtained in 2016, he gets 261 electoral votes. Biden would need just 9 more electoral votes to get a polling station majority. You could add any other state that Trump won in 2016 by 9.0 points or less.

As I pointed out a few months ago, Florida is geographically and demographically diverse from the Great Lake battlefield states. If Biden stumbles across most of the White Great Lake swing states, he could possibly hold onto Florida and add Arizona's diverse swing state. Biden has always been ahead in Arizona, earning 4 and 5 points in the latest CNN / SSRS and NBC News / Marist College polls on Sunday.

Build your own path to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map

Additionally, Biden could win one of those Great Lake and Florida battlefield states to garner 270 electoral votes. Biden could, for example, add Michigan (16 electoral votes) to his column, and that would be enough. Biden has had the upper hand in all nonpartisan polls in Michigan since early March.

Perhaps just as important to Democrats, polls in Florida have generally been accurate at the end of the campaign. There has not been a mistake like the one in the Great Lakes in 2016. CNN's Florida final polls have been within 3 points of the result in every presidential election since 2008. The same applies to the governor and presidential elections. Senate in 2018..

With Biden's voting advantage being as wide as it is now in the Sunshine State, the past accuracy of the final polls suggests that he really is ahead at the moment.

The good news for Trump is that history indicates how difficult it would be for Biden to win the state by a wide margin. The last time a Democrat won the state by more than 6 points was in 1948. No candidate from either party has won the state by more than 6 points since 1992.

(That's an even longer streak for close elections than Ohio's infamous pioneer. Unlike Florida, Ohio really isn't a pioneer state anymore as indicated by Trump's 1-point lead in a CBS News / YouGov poll on Sunday Biden was up 10 points in a national CBS News / YouGov poll also released Sunday.)

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Overall, the point is that it shouldn't come as a surprise if the margin in Florida closes on the stretch. That's exactly what happened in the 2018 midterms, when the Republican candidates for governor and senate won victories by less than one point.

But for now, Florida is emblematic of the biggest challenges facing Trump. It has been a state devastated by the coronavirus, which has almost certainly contributed to Trump's problems in the state.

As I have said many times before, Trump is unlikely to win if he does not change his low coronavirus approval ratings. His approval rating in Florida on the subject is only 42% among voters registered in the latest CNN poll.

If that were the case until Election Day, Biden would likely be the next president.