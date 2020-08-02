Trump 2020 Survey: The President Must Beat North Carolina. He is losing there.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a narrow 48% to 44% advantage among potential voters. It is the latest CNN-approved poll to find Biden ahead in North Carolina. Last week, an NBC News / Marist College poll gave Biden a 7-point lead.

To be clear, there is virtually no way for Trump to win the presidency without a victory in North Carolina. In addition, a Biden victory in the state could help Democrats in their bid for the Senate majority next January.

North Carolina is best described as a decisive state leaning toward the Republican Party. Trump won it by 4 points in 2016, so this new CBS News / YouGov poll is the opposite of that.

Barack Obama lost status in 2012 by 2 points in 2012, as he won nationally by 4 points. In fact, the only Democrat who led North Carolina in the past 40 years was Obama in 2008. It was a narrow 0.3 point victory.

If Biden's bottom line in North Carolina were the bottom line, it would be the best Democratic performance since Southern Jimmy Carter won the state by 11 points in 1976.

No Republican has won the presidency without North Carolina since Dwight Eisenhower did it in 1956.

In other words, Biden does not need to capture North Carolina to take the presidency. Winning the state would be a sauce for him. As I pointed out the previous Sunday, Biden's best path to the presidency probably goes through the Great Lakes battlefield states.

Trump, however, does not have that luxury. Biden is currently posting considerably bigger leads than North Carolina is in every state Hillary Clinton led in 2016, as well as Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. He's probably better in Arizona too. Those states combined, without North Carolina, lead Biden to about 320 electoral votes.

If Trump is losing in North Carolina, he is almost certainly losing in enough states not to reach most of the polling stations.

In fact, North Carolina reflects the history of the electoral college map at this time. Biden is winning in the states he needs to win. However, Trump has problems in several states that he must carry.

Just this morning, another CBS News / YouGov poll put Biden and Trump within the margin of error (46% to 45%) in Georgia among potential voters. That is in addition to a Monmouth University poll that made the two tie 47% to 47% among registered voters. Georgia has not become a Democrat in a presidential election since 1992.

But while North Carolina may not be necessary for Biden to win the White House, it is a key player in Democrats' efforts to win back the Senate. Remember, they need a net profit of three seats (if Biden maintains his lead over Trump, as his vice president would become the deciding vote) or four seats (if Trump wins again).

Democrats have long held a lead in Republican-held seats in Arizona, Colorado and Maine, while Democrats in Alabama. A victory in North Carolina would likely put them on the path to a three-seat net profit.

The CBS News / YouGov poll gives Democrat Cal Cunningham a 48% to 39% advantage over Republican Senator Thom Tillis. The NBC News / Marist College poll last week also brought Cunningham up 9 points.

Cunningham's expanding leadership is a prime example of how the Democratic position has improved greatly since early spring. Back then, Cunningham and Tillis were basically even in the polls. As in the Senate fight, Democrats' chances of winning in North Carolina have increased since then.

I should point out that North Carolina polls underestimated Trump and Republican Senator Richard Burr in 2016. However, it is important to note that Biden and Cunningham are ahead, while the Democratic candidates for President and Senate were at the end of the campaign. 2016. In fact, Cunningham is doing better than Democratic Senate candidate Deborah Ross in the 2016 race.

It's just a fact that Democrats are in a better position than in 2016. If Republicans want to win this year, they cannot pin their hopes on a voting error. They simply must do better.

Otherwise, Trump will not only lose the presidency. He will overthrow the majority of the Republican Senate with him.