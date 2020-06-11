Trump abandons the tactic of & # 39; socialism & # 39; and pursues the & # 39; dismantling of the police & # 39; (opinion)

For most of a year, those attacks could be summed up in one word: "socialism." But the S word has basically disappeared from Trump's vocabulary in recent months.

Check it out: In the second half of 2019 alone, Trump used the words "socialist" or "socialism" more than 100 times on Twitter or in speeches, according to the Factbase people. In January, he used the S word 30 times, in February, 34 times, the equivalent of more than once a day.

Then things fell off a cliff: Trump invoked the man in the sack of socialism only four times in March, once in April, and a total of zero in May.

What changed? Joe Biden defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries, and the Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate passed (and Trump signed) the $ 2.7 billion CARES Act. Three other laws were passed, bringing relief from the Covid crisis and other aid to more than $ 3 billion. Suddenly, it must have seemed that socialism would not resonate the way he wanted on the rough road to reelection.

But this is a big change in the president's threat matrix. And it's a concession to the fact that the "socialism" attack doesn't work on Joe Biden the way it could have if his opponent had turned out to be Bernie Sanders, an outspoken democratic socialist.

It helps explain why Trump had been pushing the Bernie Sanders campaign for months. It also helps explain why he didn't want to compete against Biden, bad enough to be charged for trying to crush the fledgling former vice president's campaign by trying to get Ukraine to announce a bogus investigation into the Biden family. (Trump denies that this was his intention.)

Attacking Biden as a radical left socialist simply fails the swing district smell test.

The approval of billions in Covid-related bailouts on Trump's watch added additional headwinds. This was a crisis measure to stabilize a free-falling economy and there are indications that it helped prevent a complete collapse. But traditional Republican attacks on "generational theft" of the deficit and debt now sound hollow.

The kind of Tea Party screams we hear of the Bush and Obama era bailouts has not come. The financial bailouts under the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Senate have already far exceeded those approved under Bush and Obama together. In fact, total U.S. debt is expected to top $ 25 trillion, a record high of over 120% of GDP, levels never seen since World War II, according to an analysis by USA Today.

So perhaps the socialist coup is not adequate for the time.

None of this means that Trump's essential strategy of negative partisanship is going to change. The idea of ​​Democrats as the radical leftist party remains very intact, it is only turning towards different objectives.

National protests in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd have spurred Trump to invoke his 2016 claim that he is a candidate for law and order (even when it comes to the cost of law and order, such as when recently there was a peaceful protest and he dispersed violently in front of the White House to take a photo of himself, with a Bible as an accessory).

In this regard, new and progressive calls to "underfund the police" are manna from heaven for the Trump campaign. The fact that Biden quickly rejected that political drive, while revealing a police reform agenda, should be important, but it will not be for many. Trump wants to fight for fear of whites.

Progressives will argue, like DC Mayor Muriel Bowser try to explain CNN's Anderson Cooper, which is really a matter of semantics. "A lot of people have different meanings of what they mean when they say 'defuse the police'," Bowser said, "and as I've heard and read, I think most people say they want reform and they want good vigilance. " "

That is certainly true. But then say "reform". Because words matter. And the word "defund" is handing Trump another political weapon that he will use to distract and divide.

If the peaceful protests turn violent in the course of the summer, it will play into Trump's hands. It is worth remembering that discipline was a key component to the success of the civil rights movements of the 1960s. The good news is that Americans are experiencing a long overdue sea change in their awareness of how it is more likely than not. Police use excessive force against African Americans.

Trump's Bull Connor channeling, which threatens protesters with "vicious dogs," provides just a small measure of how he's on the wrong side of history.

But the president's self-inflicted wounds are already serious, as confirmed by the new CNN poll. It has a 38% approval rating with a 57% disapproval rating. The crosstab poll reveals just how deep the hole he is in, with every demographic disapproval, except for whites without a college degree, with whom he has 52% approval. He's underwater with all age groups and has 37% support among independents, whom he beat over Hillary Clinton in 2016. This is the cost of Trump's negative partisan strategy as president.

With less than 150 days until the election, Trump will continue to try to cut and burn his way to a limited, rather than popular, electoral victory. But the fact that he has abandoned his socialist attacks, at least for now, shows some belated and conscious awareness that Joe Biden's nomination and the combination of Covid-19 and economic crises have him cornered, which is precisely where he is most dangerous. .