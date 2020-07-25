Trump accuses Democrats of leaving & # 39; Stone Cold Left – Venezuela on steroids! & # 39;

President Trump lashed out at Democrats in the House of Representatives on Saturday, who approved this week his repeal of his travel ban, claiming the party has gone "Stone Cold Left."

In a morning tweet, Trump said that his travel ban, which was initially directed at predominantly Muslim-majority countries and extended after judicial challenges, was a "great victory" and "successfully keeps very bad and dangerous people out of our great country".

"Democrats have gone left of Stone Cold – Venezuela on steroids!" Trump tweeted.

The House of Representatives passed "The Prohibition Act" on Wednesday in a vote primarily 233-183. Two Republicans, Representatives Will Hurd of Texas and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, joined the Democrats.

THE HOUSE APPROVES AN INVOICE THAT WILL REVOKE TRUMP'S TRAVEL PROHIBITIONS

The legislation was hailed as a long-awaited victory for American Muslims and civil rights groups that had been protesting against Trump's travel ban since 2017.

But the victory was expected to be short-lived. The Senate has no plans to take it on, and Trump would surely veto control of his authority. Trump said Saturday that the legislation "hopefully will be DEAD in the Senate!"

Trump promised an offensive against Muslims entering the United States during the 2016 campaign and that materialized in the form of various travel bans in countries in Muslim-majority regions and beyond.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump signed an executive order prohibiting entry to the United States for 90 days of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, prohibited entry of all refugees for 120 days, and indefinitely prohibited entry of all Syrian refugees. .

FLARE TENSIONS IN THE SESSION OF THE HOUSE AS OTHERS HAVE THE PURPOSE IN TRUMP TRAVEL BAN

The measure was called a "Muslim ban" and faced numerous legal challenges. A version of it was confirmed by the Supreme Court in June 2018 after a mechanism was added for nationals of prohibited countries to enter the US by obtaining an exemption.

The Prohibition Act would ban all of Trump's travel bans and prevent future presidents from enacting similar bans based on national origin.

Democrats rebuked the travel ban as a xenophobe and as a shameful stain on America's reputation as a beacon of tolerance and religious inclusion.

WHAT ARE THE NEW COUNTRIES IN THE LAST TRUMP TRAVEL BANK?

“This prohibition never had anything to do with national security; he was always driven by prejudice, "said bill representative Judy Chu, a California Democrat.

But Trump and his Republican allies say the ban is necessary to protect Americans from dangerous people who enter the country in search of harm.

"This is not a Muslim ban," said Rep. Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona. "This is a legitimate travel restriction in place for the security of this nation."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.