Trump addresses administration police reform that still lacks diversity

The Trump White House has always lacked diversity, but the problem has become even more obvious this year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, just the latest such tragedy involving an unarmed black man, and in the midst of a pandemic that has disproportionately affected African Americans.

While the president has said he sympathizes with the peaceful protesters who march after Floyd's death, he has a history of stirring up racial spirits.

Some of Trump's aides, in an attempt to inspire empathy with the President, have passed on their own experiences with racism or passed on accounts from friends. Trump spoke on the phone with Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, but the head of housing did not join Trump on his walk after Lafayette Square to the Church of San Juan, or any other African-American adviser.

It was the latest in a long series of photographs of the White House that have only featured white faces – an illustration of an administration where the vast majority of top advisers are white and little attention is paid to staff diversification.

Trump, who boasted of winning more black votes in 2016 than Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012, has largely maintained that his role in empowering the African American community has been through criminal justice reform and economic policy.

Specifically, Trump has outlined his administration's efforts to establish opportunity zones for investment in poorer communities, cutting the number of jobs in all racial groups and signing a criminal justice reform bill, a move that the The president, who faced a tough crime platform, barely signed, in part, over concerns about the negative ramifications it could have for his political career.

But in cases where race relations enter the public square, such as when NFL players knelt to protest police violence, during the Charlottesville protests and amid protests after Floyd's death, the president it has generally sided with protesters who advocate against racially motivated injustices and attitudes. In the case of the Floyd-inspired protests, Trump has said he is an "ally of all peaceful protesters," but said "professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, protesters, antifa" and "were also involved." terrorists. " in the destruction of communities where demonstrations were taking place.

That doesn't mean that there are no other black White House employees involved in crafting the White House message and policies. The cabinet includes Carson and one of the president's internal policy advisers is Ja & # 39; Ron Smith. The White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council and the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities are led and staffed by African Americans. And members of his coalition of black supporters, Black Voices for Trump, have been seen frequently at the White House. In Congress, Trump has often relied on the Republican Party's only black senator, Tim Scott, to take on specific issues that the administration perceives are greatly affecting people of color.

But those closest to the ear of the influential president within the west wing, and those who serve as public representatives of his policies, his cabinet, his senior policy advisers, and his lawyers, are overwhelmingly white.

And several of them, including Attorney General Bill Barr, national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow, have said in recent days that they do not believe systemic racism is a problem. within American law enforcement agencies.

When the White House has publicly brought voices into the fold for conversations about the relationship between African Americans and the police, the voice that President and Vice President Mike Pence have heard has been largely political allies, religious leaders and representatives of police. And according to what has been revealed to the media, there have been no representatives of civil rights groups, activist groups or representatives of Minnesota, where Floyd died.

Trump met with a group of black supporters on Wednesday, made up of conservative media figures, Smith and Carson, in what the White House called "a round table with state, federal and local law enforcement officials on police and community relations." .

But in front of the press, the President did not discuss Floyd's death and instead focused on relaying his perceived victories to the African American community, namely criminal justice reform, opportunity zones and the state of the economy.

The lack of diversity has been evident at all levels of seniority in the White House, and it has been something that senior staff have said they tried to address.

The White House came under fire in 2018 when an image of the president and that year's class of interns lacked diversity.

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that year the White House would try to diversify its staff, but declined to say how many African-Americans worked in the White House.

"Certainly, as I addressed yesterday, we value diversity not only in the White House but throughout the administration. We will continue to try to diversify this staff. We have a large number of diverse employees from diverse backgrounds … race, religion, gender "Sanders said at the time.

However, it is unclear what exactly Sanders or the White House did to institute more diversity efforts.

The White House was also criticized for initially hiring the coronavirus task force exclusively with white men. Carson and the US Surgeon General. USA Jerome Adams was added to the task force later, and the president brought their voices to the fore when racial disparities in the health outcomes of coronavirus patients emerged.