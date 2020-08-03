Trump administration aide fired after Twitter's anti-gay collapse

A Trump administration official who once called the United States a "homo-empire" erupted into an anti-gay tweet spree on Monday, which resulted in its termination.

Merritt Corrigan, a White House deputy liaison at the United States Agency for International Development, was fired mid-afternoon as a result of the protests on social media.

"For too long, I have remained silent as the media have attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by most Americans," Corrigan tweeted. "Let me clarify: gay marriage is not marriage. Men are not women. Tunisian LGBT soap operas funded by the United States are not the United States first."

Homosexuality is illegal in Tunisia and it is unclear if such a television program exists. In June, a court in the Muslim country sentenced two men to two years in prison for homosexuality.

Corrigan's tear on Twitter continued: "The United States is losing ground in the battle for influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries that do not celebrate sexual deviance. Meanwhile, Russia and China are happy. to step in and eat our lunch. "

It is unclear if he was referring to a specific action to withdraw funds. Then-ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who is gay, launched an administration campaign last year to decriminalize homosexuality in other countries. Under former President Barack Obama, the United States withdrew funds from Uganda for an anti-gay law.

"I observed in horror this week that USAID distributed taxpayer-funded documents that said 'we can't tell someone's sex or gender looking at them' and that not calling yourself 'cis gender' is a microaggression. I'm not cis-nothing I am a woman, "he added.

Before taking office, Corrigan's tweets featured protests for gay rights, including a complaint that "our homo-empire could not tolerate a single commercial company that was not fully subject to the tyrannical LGBT agenda."

Acting USAID administrator John Barsa defended Corrigan and two other officials last month from what he called "unwarranted and malicious attacks" after his previous comments against gays emerged.

Acting USAID spokesman Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement Monday afternoon, after his latest tweets: "Effective at 3:00 p.m. On August 3, 2020, Merritt Corrigan is no longer an employee of the United States Agency for International Development. USAID takes any claims of discrimination seriously, and we will investigate any anti-Christian bias complaints that Ms. Corrigan has raised during her tenure with the Agency. "

Corrigan said he would share more information about his complaints at a press conference Thursday with conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman.

President Trump rarely mentions gay rights, but he posed with a rainbow flag as a candidate in 2016 and nominated gay judges as president. This year, Trump hailed Grenell, then acting intelligence chief, as the "openly gay first cabinet secretary" and told colleagues at a meeting "It's a big deal."

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said last year that Trump was "the first president to start as president approving same-sex marriage" and last year Trump celebrated LGBT pride month with a tweet that condemned "Dozens of countries around the world who punish, imprison, or even execute people based on their sexual orientation."