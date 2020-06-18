Trump administration asks court to suspend publication of Bolton's book, alleging it will reveal government secrets

"To be clear: The defendant's manuscript still contains classified information," the Justice Department attorneys wrote Wednesday. "This means that it contains examples of information that, if disclosed, could reasonably be expected to cause serious damage, or exceptionally serious damage, to the national security of the United States."

If he wins the court order on Bolton before the book's release date of June 23, the Trump administration also believes the judge should prevent Bolton's publisher and resellers of trade books from distributing the book to the public.

Lawyers for the Justice Department relied on sworn statements by several senior intelligence and national security officials, including the director of national intelligence and top counterintelligence advisers, on Wednesday to support his case.

Even with the court action, the content of the book has already been made public.

On Wednesday, several major news organizations, including CNN, obtained copies of the book and published articles on Bolton's revelations about Trump's behavior, such as the President's encouragement to foreign leaders, including the President of China, to assist him in 2020 elections.

"You can't put the genie back in the bottle," said Brad Moss, an attorney who handled several pre-publication book review issues on Wednesday.

The administration has also asserted in court that Bolton did not obtain the approval of the administration to publish his book, in violation of his employment contract with the government. In addition to the emergency order, the Justice Department is asking a federal judge to award Bolton's earnings in the book, a type of remedy that the courts have allowed.

But Bolton's attorney has said he diligently went through the administration's book review process, took care to avoid disclosing classified details, and was told that the process was complete.

Also stop editor and booksellers

The Justice Department described why it believed the court could detain Bolton, as well as its publisher, Simon & Schuster, and book resellers for making copies of the book, titled "The Room Where It Happened," available to the public.

The request underscored how extreme the administration's approach is to stopping Bolton's book. From the Pentagon documents onward, the United States Supreme Court has firmly aligned itself with allowing the publication of classified national security information leaked under the First Amendment, and the courts generally do not stop publishers.

"If this Court orders the Defendant to distribute his book until he receives written authorization after the conclusion of the government's prepublication review, then that mandate must also compel its publisher, Simon & Schuster," wrote the Department of Justice, explaining your request. "Commercial resellers further down the distribution chain, like booksellers, would also be subject to the court order … once they have actual notice of it, as Simon & Schuster does."

Publisher Simon & Schuster and the booksellers have not been sued by the Department of Justice.

The publisher, freedom of expression advocates and lawyers responded almost immediately by trying to stop the book.

"This presentation is a frivolous, politically motivated, futile exercise. Hundreds of thousands of copies of the book have already been distributed across the country and the world. The government-requested injunction would accomplish nothing," said Adam Rothberg, spokesman for Simon & Schuster said Wednesday.

Jameel Jaffer, director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the requests from the Justice Department at the Simon & Schuster court and the booksellers "are much broader than what the Supreme Court declined to grant in the Pentagon documents. "

In the Pentagon case, the Supreme Court ruled against the Nixon administration and allowed the New York Times and the Washington Post to publish classified Department of Defense information about the United States in Vietnam, a landmark decision that protects freedom of expression and of press.

In its court filing Wednesday, the Justice Department compared Bolton's disclosure of information to that of Snowden, who revealed the existence of surveillance programs to the media.

The government has rarely been successful in stopping the publication of a book with classified information. In 2010, the Pentagon spent $ 47,000 to buy a complete first print of a book about the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

In a 1979 court case, a judge prevented a magazine from publishing an article on how to make a hydrogen bomb, because if the secret was revealed, it could kill all of humanity.

"A mistake in the ruling against the United States could pave the way for thermonuclear annihilation for all of us," the judge wrote in that case.

But the secret of the H-bomb was, however, finally published.

Simon & Schuster reportedly paid around $ 2 million for Bolton's book rights, and is already a pre-order best seller.

Intelligence officers line up against Bolton

The Justice Department included affidavits from five top officials about the book's classified information with their requests Wednesday, representing an extraordinary level of firepower in the court filing.

National security and intelligence officials, including Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Director of the National Security Agency Paul Nakasone, Director of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security William Evanina and Michael Ellis of the National Security Council, wrote in affidavits that the book still contained classified information.

It is unusual in court for so many officials, at these high-ranking levels and in as many different agencies, to present affidavits as they have in this case.

In addition to the publicly filed statements, the Justice Department gave the court confidentially Ellis and Nakasone's descriptions of the allegedly classified parts of the book.

"It is my opinion that these passages of the manuscript, if made public, will harm national security," Ratcliffe wrote, according to the public presentation.

"It is my opinion that the information contained in the passages that I have reviewed is precisely what the intelligence services of foreign adversaries seek to target and collect," Evanina wrote.

Nakasone wrote part of what Bolton reveals could put a signal intelligence source at risk. He had revised part of the draft Bolton manuscript at the request of a legal adviser to the National Security Council, he wrote.

Bolton's sharing of the details could help foreign adversaries cause "serious, and sometimes serious, damage to our national and economic security," Evanina added.

Ratcliffe defended his statement in the case in a later statement his office released Wednesday night.

"As Director of National Intelligence, I am empowered and required by law to protect the critical work of the Intelligence Community from any unauthorized disclosure, which is what I have done today," he said.

The Justice Department also hinted at the possibility of a criminal investigation related to Bolton's unauthorized disclosure.

"The criminal penalties associated with the unauthorized disclosure of classified information underscore the seriousness of the Respondent's commitments," they wrote Wednesday.

And the presentation nodded in hopes of finishing the review of Bolton's book. "Only by completing the review process can the Government ensure that any personal benefits that the Respondent hopes to reap from this brief are not at the expense of national security," the administration's attorneys wrote.

What's next in court?

The court case adds an additional dimension to an already intense political struggle: between Trump and his critics in the Republican Party as the election draws near and with congressional Democrats, who are still wounded after Bolton refused to testify during Trump's impeachment procedures.

Lamberth, the federal judge assigned to the case, is known for his bold independence and has been wrong on the government's transparency side in the past. He could take the demand in several directions. You could hold a hearing and ask more questions of the United States government. Or the judge was unable to do anything with real effect before the book's official release date.

However, Bolton can still lose thousands, if not millions.

"It is almost a certainty" that the US government. USA It could take advantage of Bolton's profits, including offers related to movies or television, if he doesn't get proper approval, said Moss, the pre-publication review attorney. But the last-minute attempt in court to stop publication of the book is "little more than a futile effort to calm the president's ego," he added.

The filing requests a court hearing on Bolton's book this Friday, four days before the scheduled release.

Bolton had not formally responded to the Justice Department's allegations in court until Wednesday. Neither does the judge.