Trump administration prepares to send federal agents to Chicago







A senior police official told CNN that there are plans to send federal agents to Chicago until the end of the summer. Agents will focus on the illegal sale of weapons and armed violence and pending arrest warrants, among other objectives, according to one of the sources. Both sources said an announcement could be made in the coming days.

The effort appears to be separate from the federal presence in Portland, Oregon, which was part of the president's demand that federal buildings be protected from protesters.

"I have big concerns about that, particularly given the record in the city of Portland. Yesterday I spent a lot of time talking to the mayor or Portland to get an idea of ​​what happened there. We don't need federal agents without any Insignia taking out people off the streets and holding it illegally. I think that's not what we need, "said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Instead, Lightfoot said the federal government could help stop the violence by cracking down on illegal weapons. Trump said Monday that he will send federal police to certain cities, "all led by very liberal Democrats," in the latest example of his "law and order" message. Trump criticized Portland and others, saying in the Oval Office that he will send some federal law enforcement. "We are not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore and all of this, Oakland be a mess. We are not going to let this happen in our country. All run by liberal Democrats," Trump said. The Chicago Tribune first reported that the administration was developing plans to deploy federal agents to Chicago this week. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News in an interview: "Putting policy on public safety is not only going to have a detrimental effect here in the short term, but also in the long term. And the President has been very clear – again, in these big metropolitan cities … if you're not going to do your job, at some point, we'll have to take steps to make sure those communities are safe. " When asked about the potential of sending federal agents to Chicago, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN: "DHS does not comment on any allegedly leaked operations."

CNN's Jason Hoffman contributed to this story.