Trump administration reverses Obama-era transgender health protections

The move, which comes during Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community that takes place throughout the month of June, and on the fourth anniversary of the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub, in which 49 people were killed in a popular LGBTQ place in Orlando – it was quickly denounced by LGBTQ groups, who see the action as discriminatory.
Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Care Rights Act, "prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs and activities." . A rule enacted in 2016 interpreted the prohibition of sex discrimination as including discrimination based on gender identity, based on similar interpretations in other federal civil rights laws and court decisions, and termination of pregnancy.
"The 2016 Rule declined to recognize sexual orientation as a protected category under the ACA, and HHS will leave that judgment undisturbed," HHS said.
"We cannot and will not allow Donald Trump to continue attacking us. Today, the Human Rights Campaign is announcing plans to sue the Trump administration for exceeding its legal authority and trying to remove basic health care protections from vulnerable communities, including people LGBTQ ". President Alphonso David said in a statement.
The American Civil Liberties Union also denounced the measure, saying it could cost lives.
"The Trump administration has done a mission by putting politicians and religious beliefs above a patient's healthcare. This is deadly and we should all be outraged," ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling said in a Press release.
