Trump administration reverses Obama-era transgender health protections

The move, which comes during Pride Month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community that takes place throughout the month of June, and on the fourth anniversary of the deadly shooting at the Pulse nightclub, in which 49 people were killed in a popular LGBTQ place in Orlando – it was quickly denounced by LGBTQ groups, who see the action as discriminatory.

Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Care Rights Act, "prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in certain health programs and activities." . A rule enacted in 2016 interpreted the prohibition of sex discrimination as including discrimination based on gender identity, based on similar interpretations in other federal civil rights laws and court decisions, and termination of pregnancy.

But the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA It said in a statement Friday that it was removing "certain provisions of the 2016 Rule that exceeded the scope of authority delegated by Congress in Section 1557. HHS will enforce Section 1557 by reverting to the government's interpretation of sex discrimination from according to the simple meaning of the word & # 39; sex & # 39; as male or female and as determined by biology. "

"The 2016 Rule declined to recognize sexual orientation as a protected category under the ACA, and HHS will leave that judgment undisturbed," HHS said.