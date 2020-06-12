Trump administration says there are no plans to accelerate Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill: NYT





Despite nationwide protests taking place across the United States calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Thursday that the design of Tubman, a former well-known slave For his work helping to free African Americans from slavery, he will not speed up to be featured this year, according to the New York Times.

The secretary's comments reaffirming his stance on the Tubman bill come despite the Obama administration's initial timeline that prompted the note's design to be revealed in 2020, and amid national calls for racial justice since the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced plans in 2016 to replace former President Andrew Jackson, a slaver, with Tubman.

Mnuchin repeated in his call to journalists that the redesign would not launch until 2030 because the new currency would require the development of anti-counterfeiting technology and a new printing process.

"I just want to clarify that we have not changed any of this and this is something in the distant future," Mnuchin said, calling reports that he had delayed it as a "myth," the newspaper said. The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. But in 2019, Lydia Washington, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, overseen by the Treasury Department, told CNN that the Federal Reserve Board and the Secret Service established that 2030 timeline in 2015 and opted to redesign the $ 10 and the $ 50 bills first. The new design for the $ 10 bill will come out in 2026. Since the $ 20 bill is the standard A.T.M. The bill has the highest volume and requires the most time to implement robust security features, the Treasury Department said. "The main reason for the redesign of the currency is security against counterfeiting, not aesthetics," said Washington. The Times reported last year that work on a redesigned $ 20 note with Tubman began before President Donald Trump took office, and that the "paper-based basic design probably could have served the purpose of presenting the note" on 2020. The newspaper reported that current and former employees of the department said Mnuchin decided to delay the redesign of the $ 20 note to avoid the possibility of Trump halting the plans and possibly creating "even more controversy." However, Mnuchin disputed the claim at that time. Mnuchin dismissed responsibility for Jackson being replaced on the $ 20 note to a future treasury secretary, and declined to comment to the Times when asked if he believed Tubman should be added to the $ 20 bill. "I am not going to comment on it because, as I said, it is not going to be my decision," Mnuchin said. "It will be a decision by the Treasury secretary in the future." Trump spoke out against the decision to replace Jackson on the $ 20 bill when he was a candidate, calling the decision "pure political correctness."

CNN's Donna Borak and Devan Cole contributed to this report.