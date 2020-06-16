Trump administration sues Bolton over book dispute

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, alleges that Bolton's over 500-page manuscript was "riddled with classified information," and prosecutors say Bolton withdrew from a White House investigation process in course for the book he had been forced to do as a result of agreements.

"(Bolton) reached an agreement with the United States as a condition of his employment in one of the most sensitive and important national security posts of the United States Government and now wants to breach that agreement by unilaterally deciding that the prior review process to publication is to complete and decide for yourself whether the classified information should be made public, "prosecutors write.

The lawsuit marks the White House's latest effort against Bolton after months back and forth between the National Security Council and Bolton's representatives on whether the book contains classified information. Simon & Schuster previously announced that Bolton's book, "In the Room Where It Happened: A Memory from the White House," will be released on June 23.

Bolton's book has already been shipped to warehouses before its scheduled release. He recorded an interview with ABC scheduled to air on Sunday. And a source close to him says he intends to publish the book as scheduled on Tuesday, which means he hopes to deal with any ramifications from the administration later, not earlier.

CNN contacted a Bolton attorney for comment. In a letter sent to the NSC's legal counsel last week, Chuck Cooper, Bolton's attorney, accused the White House of trying to block the book for "purely political reasons," adding that "as a practical matter, (it arrives ) too late". "

The lawsuit details a comprehensive exchange between Bolton, his attorney, and the White House about the pre-publication review process. Bolton, who left the White House in September, submitted his original draft late last year to the White House for the background investigation process, and soon afterwards a senior NSC official told him it contained significant amounts of classified information, including material designated as main secret.

After several face-to-face meetings and rounds of editing that culminated in late April, Bolton appeared to have approved the pre-publication review. Ellen Knight, the official who reviewed the book, had determined that the latest version of the manuscript no longer contained classified information, the lawsuit says.

But less than a week later, another round of reviews had started at the White House, this time led by Michael Ellis, senior director of intelligence for the NSC. That review came at the request of Robert O & # 39; Brien, Bolton's successor as national security adviser, according to the lawsuit.

O & # 39; Brien "was concerned that the manuscript still appeared to contain classified information, in part because the same Administration the author served is still in office and that the manuscript described confidential information on ongoing foreign policy issues" , says the lawsuit.

Ellis completed her review on June 9 and found that there were still instances of classified information in the book, as news reports described Bolton's intention to move forward with the book's publication on June 23, even without the approval of the White House.

In a letter sent to Bolton's attorney on Thursday, NSC's legal adviser wrote that "the manuscript still contains classified information, because, among other things, it includes information that he himself classified and designated for declassification only after the lapse of twenty-five years" .

Trump is increasingly irritated by the idea that his former national security adviser will publish a revealing book, multiple sources said. He told staff he wanted to stop his publication and privately reflected on suing him for a stop, a tactic the President had relied on earlier when former officials or people close to him wrote books that he believes will be unfavorable. He has a history of filing lawsuits that he later rejects.

On Monday, Trump wrongly claimed that any conversation with him is classified and hints at possible legal action.

"They are in court or soon they will be in court," Trump said. "But you understand that you did not complete a process or that you were close to completing a process."

Trump said Bolton would have "criminal problems" if the book were published as is. The lawsuit filed Tuesday is a civil lawsuit and does not carry criminal penalties. Initially, Attorney General William Barr did not confirm that his department was preparing a lawsuit, but said the administration focused on getting Bolton to complete the authorization process to publish books.

"People who come to work in the government and have access to confidential information generally sign an agreement that says that when they leave the government, if they write something that takes advantage of or may reflect some of the information to which they have access, they must go through a approval process before they can publish the book, "Barr said Monday. "We don't believe Bolton has gone through that process, hasn't completed it."

In addition to the delayed publication, the administration is asking the court to order Bolton's publisher to "retrieve and delete" any copies of the book that have already been released. They also request any money the book earns from their sales, or the sale of the rights to the film, in the event that it is published without a full pre-publication review.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.