Trump administration urges Supreme Court to revoke Obamacare

The Trump administration requested Thursday night that the Supreme Court revoke Obamacare.

The Justice Department argued in its filed legal report that the Affordable Care Act has already become effectively unconstitutional after Congress passed 2017 tax legislation that removed the fines from the law for not having health insurance. Health.

The presentation comes as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The department did not mention the virus in its report, but it came the same day as the release of federal data showing that nearly half a million people signed up for health care coverage through the ACA during the pandemic that has cost millions Americans their jobs. .

Reversing the ACA could mean 20 million Americans would lose their health insurance, although the case won't be heard until at least the fall.

The administration in its previous legal arguments has focused on removing provisions that prevent healthcare providers from discriminating against people based on their pre-existing conditions. Although President Trump in the past insisted that Americans could still find coverage regardless of their medical history.

Attorney General Noel Francisco wrote in Thursday's brief that if the penalty for not having coverage has been removed, "then it necessarily follows that the rest of the ACA must also fall."

Federal data showed 487,000 people signed up for coverage with HealthCare.gov after losing their coverage in the workplace this year, a 46 percent increase from the same period last year.

But that number is an insufficient count because it doesn't include enrollments from states that operate their own healthcare portals, including California and New York.

